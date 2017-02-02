Residents urged to register for recovery services

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 10:33am by Beth Bunch

By Beth Bunch

beth@hubcitySPOKES.com

 


 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The HATTIESBURG POST, The LAMAR TIMES and The PETAL NEWS. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1vhr5fq
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1CRDrCT
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1zIaQgJ

The Hattiesburg Post

Residents urged to register for recovery services

By Beth Bunch

beth@hubcitySPOKES.com

... READ MORE
Man returns to Pine Belt to help
Lt. gov, legislators tour damaged areas
PCS first grader does her part
Answering the call

The Lamar Times

Here comes the sun

Construction of the state’s largest solar farm is continuing steadily on a 595-acre site east... READ MORE

County racks up $305K in forest damage
Supes consider revising permit applications
A Bug's Life
Teacher of the year takes part in podcast series