Shell robbery investigated

The Hattiesburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the armed robbery of the Shell Finish Line convenience store located at 2306 Hardy St.

On July 18, officers responded to the armed robbery after two black male suspects entered the store, displayed a weapon and fled on foot with money and cigarettes. Both suspects covered their faces; one suspect displayed a weapon to the clerk, while the other suspect collected the money from the register.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information should contact the Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 582-7867.

The following are reports of activity from the Hattiesburg Police Department:

Monday, Aug. 21

• 12:12 a.m., 6500 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Arrest of Cody Shaw, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram – Less 2 Grams) .

• 2:36 a.m., 800 Block of West Pine Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 6:58 a.m., 557 William Carey Parkway, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:24 a.m., 200 Block of Faulkner Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 9:58 a.m., 200 Block of Westover Drive, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 9:59 a.m., 1000 West Pine St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 12:18 p.m., 6072 U.S. Hwy. 98, Credit Card: Fraudulent Use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 12:35 p.m., 300 Klondyke St., Credit Card: Fraudulent Use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 1 p.m., First Block of Gateway Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 1:56 p.m., 200 West Pine St., Arrest of Jim Davis, Contempt Of Court For Failure To Make Restitution, Assault: Simple: Law Enforcement Officer.

• 11:04 p.m., North 40th Avenue, Arrest of Randy Ainsworth, Controlled Substance: Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram – Less 2 Grams).

• 11:50 p.m., 200 S. 14th Ave., Controlled Substance, Possession Of Marijuana (Over 30 Grams / Less Than 250 Grams).

Tuesday, Aug. 22

• 2:04 a.m., 1810 Country Club Road, Assault, Aggravated: Use Of Deadly Weapon.

• 7:02 a.m., 5400 Block of Old Highway, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 8:35 a.m., 180 Block of J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive, Embezzlement Or Fraud.

• 9:10 a.m., 5670 U.S. Hwy. 49, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 4:13 p.m., 400 Block of Broadway Drive, Larceny: Under Lease/Rental Agreement (Value More Than $1,000).

• 4:33 p.m., 900 Block of East Seventh Street, Arrest of Rashad Marshall, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams).

• 4:41 p.m., 6100 Block of U.S. Hwy. 98, Fraud: Obtain Thing Of Value By False Identification – Impersonation.

• 5:38 p.m., 600 E. Pine St., Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000), Unsecure.

• 6:36 p.m., 5300 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Embezzlement By Agent/Officer/Trustee Of Company Or Private more than $1,000.

• 8:57 p.m., 700 Block of New Orleans Street, Arrest of Derrick McCann, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 11:13 p.m., 70 Block of Millpond Drive, Arrest of Donte Glenn, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

• 12:36 a.m., 3200 Block of Pearl Street Apartment No. T1, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000), Unsecure.

• 6:27 a.m., 900 Block of Corinne Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 10:22 a.m., 100 Block of Buschman Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 4:03 p.m., 200 Block of South 30th Avenue, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling) and Malicious Mischief (Value Less Than $1,000).

• 4:53 p.m., 2900 Block of Hardy Street Suite No. 100, Bad Checks: Fraudulently Deliver Insufficient Instrument (More Than $100).

• 6:57 p.m., 1700 Block of Edwards Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

Thursday, Aug. 24

• 5:03 a.m., 100 Block of Stepts Avenue, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 12:39 p.m., 300 Klondyke St., Credit Card: Fraudulent Use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 3:07 p.m., 447 William Carey Parkway, Arrest of Khinde Allen, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 9:02 p.m., Veterans Memorial Drive at Interstate 59, Arrest of Jerome Richey, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule III-V (Over 500 Grams) and Weapon, Possession By Convicted Felon.

Friday, Aug. 25

• 10:52 a.m., 1100 Block of McInnis Spring Road, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling), Unlocked.

• 12:04 p.m., 100 Block of Vicker's Circle, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence), Unlocked.

• 2:54 p.m., 300 Klondyke St., Credit Card: Fraudulent Use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 1121 p.m., 300 Block of North 19th Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence), Unlocked.

Saturday, Aug. 26

• 12:36 a.m., 400 Block of North Street, Arrest of Ronnie Barrett, Weapon, Possession By Convicted Felon, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction and Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug (.1 Gram-Less 2 Grams).

• 1:21 a.m., 100 Block of Short Bay Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 0:33 p.m., 700 Block of Longstreet Drive, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

Sunday, Aug. 27

• 8:51 p.m., 100 Block of Mandalay Drive, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).