Shouting match leads to investigation

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 10:12am by Buster Wolfe

Hattiesburg police officers are still investigating a report of an aggravated assault after a shouting match turned violent.

The victim came to the Hattiesburg Police Department on July 10 and made a report of aggravated assault. He said that about 1 a.m. on July 9 he was engaged in a verbal altercation with another man at 2806 Hardy St. The victim they started fighting and he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department Detective Division at (601) 545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

The following are other reports of activity from the Hattiesburg Police Department (some results are not available because of technical difficulties:

 

Monday, July 24

·      7:20 a.m., 100 Block of Kirkwood Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

·      9:39 a.m., 23 Liberty Place, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000).

·      1:26 p.m., 4700 Hardy St., Larceny: Under Lease / Rental Agreement (Value More Than $1,000).

·      4:36 p.m., 2900 Block of Hardy Street, Fraud: Obtain Thing Of Value By False Identification – Impersonation.

·      6:07 p.m., 7000 U.S. Hwy. 49, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000).

·      7:27 p.m., 300 Block of Katie Avenue, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto), Left Running/Unsecure.

 

Wednesday, July 26

·      1:22 a.m., 1000 Block of West Pine Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

·      9:24 a.m., 600 Block of Broadway Drive, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

·      12:50 p.m., 700 Block of West Railroad Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

·      2:27 p.m., 100 Block of City Park Circle  97-17-23 - Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

·      4:20 p.m., 900 Block of Wedgewood Drive, Fraud: Obtain Thing Of Value By False Identification – Impersonation.

·      6:49 p.m., 5400 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

·      7 p.m., 300 Block of Geneva Street, Arrest of Aubrey Montegut, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction., 97-9-79 - Providing False Information To A Law Enforcement Officer and Assault: Simple: Law Enforcement Officer.

 

Friday, July 28

·      12:15 a.m., 800 Block of James Street, Robbery, Armed. 

·      11 a.m., 22 Central School Road, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle),  Unsecured.

·      11:56 a.m., 100 Block of North 39th Avenue, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling). 

·      2:43 p.m., Hwy. 42 and Glendale Avenue, Arrest of Jarvis Owens, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

·      2:44 p.m., 2700 Block of Lincoln Road, Arrest of Dianna Thompson, Forgery: Making / Uttering Instrument In Own Name As Act Of Another .

·      2:58 p.m., 4700 Hardy St., Suite J, Larceny: Under Lease / Rental Agreement (Value More Than $1,000). 

·      9:31 p.m., 600 Block of McSwain Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling). 

 

Saturday, July 29

·      7:20 a.m., 1400 East Hardy St., Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling). 

·      4 p.m., 6563 U.S. Hwy 49, Recovered Stolen Vehicle, Recovered Vehicle

·      Turtle Creek Drive Apartment A7, Arrest of Carlos Moody, Shoplifting Felony (Greater Than $1,­000).

·      5:11 p.m., Fugitive Other Jurisdiction, Disorderly Conduct: Failure To Comply with Command Of Law Enforcement.

·      7:06 p.m., 801 James  St., Arrest of Terrell Booker, Possession Of Schedule I -II Drug (.1 Gram - Less 2 Grams), Possession Of Marijuana (Less Than 30 Grams).

 

Sunday, July 30

·      4:17 p.m., 700 Block of Magnolia Avenue, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

·      10:43 p.m., 1900 Block of West Pine Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling). 

 

 

