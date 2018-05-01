SMP-PB Pinnacle Award nominations sought

Sales and Marketing Professionals Pine Belt (SMP) is requesting nominations from the public for the organization’s Pinnacle Awards.

The Pinnacle Awards were established to recognize the best in the sales and marketing profession. As standards of skill in the sales and marketing professions are continually improving, the business community has become increasingly aware of the critical role that these professionals play in the success factors for most organizations.

The Pinnacle Awards recognize, promote and honor excellence, professionalism and outstanding achievement in sales and marketing and showcase the highest level of talent in each participating community. Just being nominated confers prestige not just on the individuals but also on the companies they represent, illustrating the high standards of management, training and commitment to excellence within these companies.

Award winners are honored at the annual SMP Gala on March 6, at University of Southern Mississippi’s Trent Lott Center. The deadline for nominations is January 15, 2018.

In 2017, SMP named two of their awards after two long-time members of the organization. The Individual Professional Award was named for Bud Kirkpatrick, who formerly served as director of Public Relations at University of Southern Mississippi.

SMP's Best Business in Marketing and Sales Award was named in honor of Charlie Holt, a national radio icon. Holt co-founded SMP's parent organization, Sales and Marketing Executives International (SMEI) and briefly served as international president.

Sales and Marketing Professionals – Pine Belt is the regional professional organization for all sales and marketing professionals in the area. All who work in the area of sales and marketing related professions are welcome to become affiliated with the professional organization. Visitors are welcome at all meetings.

To nominate a sales or marketing professional for a Pinnacle Award visit www.smppinebelt.org.