So who is Toby Barker?

State Rep. Toby Barker is one of the most visible and well-known people in Hattiesburg, but most people know little about the 35-year-old politician.

Sure, he’s at ribbon cuttings, check presentations, groundbreakings, a plethora of festivals, fundraisers and banquets, riding the trolley on New Year’s Eve, serving pizza to Southern Miss students during finals, speaking during Eagle Boy Scout ceremonies or answering questions during a legislative breakfast.

He’s arguably one of the busiest people in the Hub City and he wants to be the next mayor, too.

Barker, who was born on New Year’s Eve 1981, grew up in Meridian. He is the son of Cindy and the late Bob Barker Jr., a man who was involved in different types of ministry throughout his life – as a pastor, evangelist, supply preacher and one who held other jobs such as delivering mail in the rural areas of Lauderdale County or delivering newspapers.

“Whatever he had to do to piece it all together,” said Barker.

His mother recently retired after 43 years as a nurse at the Meridian hospital and just last week retired as church pianist after 33 years.

“Both of my parents worked very hard,” he said.

His grandparents were the late Dr. and Mrs. Bob Barker Sr. of Chickasaw, Ala., and the late Mr. and Mrs. E.D. “Red” McKinney of Meridian. His grandfather, Red, a former shipping manager for A.J Lyon Grocery store, a World War II veteran, and jazz piano player, is his hero and “the greatest man I’ve ever known.”

He said both his father and grandfather McKinney, “shaped me beyond measure.”

Barker has five older siblings – four sisters and a brother – spread across the country. Three of his sisters are educators – one in Fredrick, Md., another outside of Atlanta and one in Brandon; his brother owns Barker Advertising in Birmingham of which Barker is a partner and account executive, and his youngest sister is a vascular surgeon in Lincoln, Neb.

“I’m the youngest of six and shamed the family by going into politics,” he said with a laugh.

The only other family member to have any political background was his great-great grandfather in the late 1800s/early 1900s, who served as a circuit clerk in Dallas County, Ala.

“And that’s about it,” said Barker, who came to Hattiesburg in 2000 to attend the University of Southern Mississippi.

As a Golden Eagle, Barker was involved in student government, where he was elected student body vice president his freshman year, participated in the Baptist Student Union and Men of Excellence and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

He received his undergraduate degree in communications in 2004 and his master’s in economic development in 2006.

“The goal was kind of always to maybe work in some Third World country doing international development,” Barker explained.

Doing mission work while in college that a lot of his experiences in Juarez, Mexico, New England, the Pacific Northwest and New Orleans, but particularly the summer Barker spent in Burkina Faso, West Africa, raised a heightened awareness of the plight of people around the world and sort of started stirring his thoughts of going into economic development and public policy.

But Katrina happened, his priorities shifted and circumstances changed. He was offered a job by the university to help in disaster recovery with small businesses, particularly women and minorities, which ended up turning into an 18-month job running the Southern Miss Business Assistance Center, a small business incubator in downtown Hattiesburg.

As someone who would always kind of help with campaigns, in early 2007 when the seat for state representative in District 102 came open, and a new door was opened.

“The friend who was going to run for the seat, with me running his campaign, chose not to do so,” he said. “So, I ran and was either lucky or unlucky to win.”

Although his wife, Kate Northrop of Quitman, grew up 30 minutes from him, Barker never knew her until after graduate school.

“She actually passed my house every time the family would go to Meridian,” Barker said.

The couple met at Hattiesburg’s First Baptist Church, where at the time he was in the band and she was in the choir. “We met one night after rehearsal and things just kind of went from there,” he said, describing her as the introvert of the relationship.

For seven years, Kate worked as a social worker and then went to culinary school in Baton Rouge and is now a personal chef. For the time being, she’s busy taking care of the couple’s infant daughter, Audra, but will go back to being a personal chef in time.

And how is he transitioning to fatherhood?

“I don’t think you’re ever prepared for a newborn,” he said. “It’s obviously the most incredible thing I’ve ever experienced. You know, the waiting to get pregnant, and now finally having it happen... having Audra, it’s incredible.”

Everyday is a new challenge, according to Barker, “particularly for Kate, with me out of the city a lot, but we have great friends and family who have come alongside us.”

The Barkers live in the Parkhaven neighborhood with Audra and English springer spaniel, Addie. They were once the proud recipients of Yard of the Month. The couple attends Ekklesia Church, where he serves as worship leader. The congregation, which meets at night, shares space with Court Street United Methodist Church. For the last eight years, Barker has had the opportunity to play “with a really talented group of musicians” during Sunday morning services at Parkway Heights UMC.

He also plays with another group of talented folks in a group known as 9,000 Miles.

“We enjoy flexing that creative side,” he said.

As a member of the Hattiesburg-Sunrise Rotary Club, he is a Paul Harris Fellow. He also serves on the Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation Board and co-founded the Avenues Alliance.

He is a member of the Parkhaven Neighborhood Association, Area Development Partnership, Downtown Association and Pi Kappa Phi Alumni chapter. He has and currently serves in key positions and as a member on a variety of key legislative committees.

He served as a panelist at the No Labels USA conference in Washington, D.C., in 2014 and in the same year was chosen by the people of the Pine Belt as Most-Effective Elected Official in Signature Magazine’s Best of the Pine Belt voting.

In 2014, he was named Legislator of the Year by the Mississippi Tourism Association and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association. That same year he received the 2014 Legislative Appreciation Award from the Mississippi Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.

In 2015, at the age of 33, Barker went back to school at Brown University, located in Providence, R.I., where he earned his master’s in Healthcare Leadership.

“You get to a point where you realize you need to retool,” he said.

As a legislator, Barker had dealt a lot with health policy and wanted to take that knowledge and try to expand what Barker Advertising does from an advertising, marketing and business side of health. After seeing an advertisement where Brown was recruiting its first class for a special program, Barker applied. “I had no idea that I would actually be accepted,” he said.

The program consisted of Barker traveling to Brown for two weeks then coming home for four months to do the rest online. He made five or six such trips where he’d spend anywhere from 10 days to two weeks at the university.

He said going through entire sessions and having homework was a tough item, at which times the homework often took a backseat, but I had very understanding professors.”

These days, Barker is busy with his 10th Legislative session, introducing bills and sitting on committees. He’s back and forth between the capitol city and the Hub City as he needs be, attending to commitments and enjoying life with his family.

And perhaps more than anything, he is eager for what the future holds.