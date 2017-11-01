Sumrall man again denied bond in Duff kidnap case
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 5:26pm by Mark Rogers
A Sumrall man accused in a plot to extort Columbia-based businessman Tommy Duff was again denied bond Tlast week in Lamar County Court.
A Sumrall man accused in a plot to extort Columbia-based businessman Tommy Duff was again denied bond Tlast week in Lamar County Court.
State Rep. Toby Barker is one of the most visible and well-known people in Hattiesburg, but... READ MORE
HATTIESBURG – Oak Grove didn’t necessarily need him to, but senior Charles Hartfield got hot... READ MORE
Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, one of the nation’s most comprehensive... READ MORE
Anyone interested in watching the Public Service Commission hearing for Arnold Line Water... READ MORE
Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon and the Petal Board of Trustees recognized those who Dillon said... READ MORE