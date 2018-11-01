Suspect sought in La Fiesta Brava shootings

By STAFF REPORTS,
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 10:41am

Hattiesburg police have asked for any information leading to the apprehension of 26-year-old Rhakim Jamal James, who is wanted for six counts of aggravated assault in the recent shooting in 6100 block of U.S. Hwy. 49 last weekend.

Two 24-year-old Ellisville men who were arrested Tuesday in the shootings at the La Fiesta Brava restaurant in Hattiesburg had their initial court appearances Wednesday, police officials said. Both received $40,000 bonds.

Ferlandus Stewart and Kedarrius Pugh were arrested on hindering prosecution charges and Stewart also charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to HPD Lt. LaTosha Myers Mitchell.

The shootings occurred about 11:48 p.m. on Jan. 5 outside the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 49.

Both subjects were taken into custody in Ellisville and were taken to the Forrest County Regional Jail.

The six people received nonlife-threatening injuries. Four of the six victims live in Laurel, Ellisville and Waynesboro.

Also, shots were fired from a fleeing vehicle when officers arrived at the crime scene. An officer returned fire, but no one was injured. The officer who fired back is the subject of a separate internal affairs investigation.

Anyone who has any information about the shootings can call HPD or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 582-7867.

 

 

