Voters head to polls Tuesday in House District 102 race

The person who will take Toby Barker’s seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives could be decided next Tuesday when four candidates seek the House District 102 post that was vacated when Barker became Hattiesburg’s newest mayor.

The polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for the House District, which includes Forrest and Lamar counties; if necessary, a runoff will be Oct. 3.

The quartet of candidates for the position include long-time Hattiesburg resident Missy McGee, state retiree Casey Mercier, social worker Kathryn Rehner and attorney Cory Ferraez.

Members of the Mississippi House of Representatives serve four-year terms and are not subject to term limits. Mississippi legislators assume office the first day of the regular session of the year after their election. The Constitution requires the Legislature to convene yearly on the Tuesday after the first Monday in January.

In order to run for the Mississippi House of Representatives, a candidate must be at least 21 years old, a qualified elector and resident of the State of Mississippi for four years and a resident of the county or district a candidate plans to represent for two years.

All candidates will be running as independents, which requires submitting 50 signatures to the Circuit Clerk or the Secretary of State.

Other special elections will be held in District 108 in Pearl River County to succeed Republican Mark Formby of Picayune, District 38 in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties to replace Democrat Tyrone Ellis of Starkville, who retired; and District 54 in Issaquena, Warren and Yazoo counties to replace Republican Rep. Alex Monsour, who left to become a Vicksburg alderman.