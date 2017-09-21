Woman charged with arson at apartments

Last Thursday, Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to Hardwood Court Apartments in reference to a fire outside of the apartment complex.

After they arrived at the apartments, the officers and firefighters discovered clothing engulfed in flames. Hattiesburg Fire Department Investigators continued their investigation and determined that the fire was intentionally started.

On Tuesday, Chelsey Brown of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with arson.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information should contact the Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 582-7867.

The following are reports of activity from the Hattiesburg Police Department:

Monday, Sept. 11

• 8:53 a.m., 700 Block of Hillendale Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:27 a.m., 100 Block of Cross Creek Parkway, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling), Unlocked.

• 10:36 a.m., 900 Beverly Hills Road, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 7:20 p.m., 6400 Block of U.S. Hwy. 98, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle) and Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 8:18 p.m., 500 Block of William Carey Parkway, Apartment No. 2007, Arrest of London Wright, Felonious Abuse And/Or Battery Of A Child and Domestic Violence - Simple Assault,

Tuesday, Sept. 12

• 12:11 a.m., 708 Hillendale Drive, Felony Eluding Law Enforcement Officer (Reckless Or Willful Disregard) and Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto).

• 1:20 a.m., 6757 U.S. Hwy. 49, Arrest of Jeremy Dungan, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams) and Paraphernalia - Use, Possession, Etc.

• 7:53 a.m., 1500 Country Club Road, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto).

• 9:44 a.m., 115 Millpond Drive, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence), Unsecured.

• 2:26 p.m., 121 West Park Drive, Arrest of Anthony McCarty, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction and Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams).

Friday, Sept. 15

• 11:18 p.m., 200 Block of Shadow Wood Drive, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence), Suspect(s) made forced entry through the back door and stole 30 pairs of Jordan’s, clothing and electronics. They also went into each room and damaged several TVs while trashing the residence.

Saturday, Sept. 16

• 10:29 a.m., 100 Block of Grand Drive, Apartment No. 113, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, A Dell laptop, radar detector, and a ring were reported missing.

• 11:08 a.m., 10 Block Office Park Drive Apartment No. 10, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Blue Nissan Titan was entered through an unlocked door and an eight-shot .22-caliber wooden handle long barrel, a Remington .22-caliber semiautomatic long rifle with eight-round clip and a 1,000 count box of bullets was taken.

3:32 p.m., 100 Block of Doleac Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Vehicle was broken into, doors were locked, but no sign of forced entry. Black Acer laptop, an algebra book along and a camo book sack were reported missing.

6:28 p.m., 100 Block of Doleac Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Entry was made using force through the driver's side window and a $50 Nike bag was taken.

11:46 p.m., 300 Block of South 14th Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence), Forced entry was made into the back door of a residence. Owner advised a handgun and jewelry were taken.

11:48 p.m., 100 Block of Doleac Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Someone broke into an unlocked tan 1997 GMC Jimmy, Blackweb Bluetooth speaker was taken.

Sunday, Sept. 17

2:49 a.m., 100 Block of South 14th Avenue, Armed Robbery, An unknown man tried to open the door, so the victim got up and let him in. The victim stated that he was confronted with a snub nose .38-caliber revolver and the suspect demanded that he give him his TV. The suspect fled the scene on foot down South 14th Avenue.

11:04 a.m., 6500 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction, During a traffic stop, a man later identified as Paul Tyree was apprehended because of active warrants in Greene County. Tyree was transported to Forrest County Regional Jail to be placed on hold for Greene County.

7:29 p.m., 100 Block of Doleac Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), An unlocked silver 2012 Toyota 4Runner was entered.

7:56 p.m., 100 Block of Carlisle Drive, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto), Entry was made into a black 2015 Ford F350, the spare key was inside the vehicle, and someone took the vehicle. $4,000 in cash was inside the vehicle.