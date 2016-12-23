For the past three months, we’ve shared how United Way of Southeast Mississippi is working to improve education, financial stability and support services in Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry counties.

This month, health is our topic of conversation. As many of us enter the holiday season, maybe regretting that second, or in my case third, helping of dessert at the last family gathering, health is an encroaching thought.

When prepping our list of resolutions for the New Year, creating a healthier lifestyle might be on the top for many of us. For United Way and its service partners, health-related issues aren’t just addressed in the holiday months, but focused on year round.

Our mission at United Way is to work with service partners who are implementing needed change within the health of our community. This is why we partner with the Family YMCA in Hattiesburg and Petal.

The Y Champions program was created several years ago to decrease childhood diabetes and obesity by teaching children about healthy lifestyles. There are currently 115 children enrolled in the after-school program with ages ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade.

Y Champions meets children where they are with three main components – physical education, character development and academics. By completing a fitness assessment twice a year that includes sit-ups, shuttle runs, endurance walk/run and a sit and reach test, staff members are able to measure the children’s strength, endurance, speed, agility and flexibility.

Throughout the year, staff at the Family Y incorporate these exercises into fun activities so children are exercising, gaining strength and increasing flexibility through play. In addition, parents of Y Champions receive information on the importance of healthy eating and how to incorporate healthier lifestyles for the entire family. By introducing this information at an early age, children can create positive health habits that will last into their adult lives.

This is one example of how United Way service partners are pushing Southeast Mississippi toward a healthier future.

A donation to United Way of Southeast Mississippi is guaranteed to stay in its four-county coverage area to improve education, health, financial stability and support services – our overall community.

For a complete list of health service partners or to make a donation, check out www.unitedwaysems.org. Happy Holidays!