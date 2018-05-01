Board to honor life of local woman with American Heart Association donation

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors approved the use of the community room in Lumberton to celebrate the life of Carolyn Sandifer and to donate to the American Heart Association in her honor.

Eddie Sandifer told the supervisors during their first 2018 meeting on Tuesday that Carolyn Sandifer’s children were directing the event on Feb. 24, starting with a 2-mile run/walk. Other events include a health fair, jumpers for the children and food. BancorpSouth is collecting the funds for the American Heart Association.

The supervisors voted unanimously at the end of the meeting to approve the request.

In other business Tuesday, the supervisors:

• Approved the December 21, 2017 Board Minutes

• Approved re-appointing Jody Waits as County Administrator by a 3-1 vote. District 2 Supervisor Warren Byrd was unable to attend and District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucus voted against the motion to re-appoint.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing Tommy Jones as Road Manager.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing Perry Phillips as Board Attorney.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing Don Walker, The Walker Associates, as State Aid Engineer.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing Jason Cuevas as Comptroller.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing Jordan Dement as Purchasing Clerk.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing Jackie Pierce as Receiving Clerk.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing as Inventory Control Clerk.

• Approved re-appointing George Stevens as Fire Coordinator by a 3-1 vote. Byrd was unable to attend and Lucus voted against the motion to re-appoint.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing James Smith as Arson Investigator.

• Approved unanimously re-appointing Ryan Pigott as Assistant Arson Investigator.

• Approved re-hiring all current county employees.

• Status Change: Sheila Dearman, Justice Court from Assistant Civil Deputy Clerk to Chief Civil Deputy Clerk from $ 13.90 per hour to $ 15 per hour effective Jan. 2, 2018.

• New Hire: Toni Adkins, Justice Court Assistant Civil Deputy Clerk effective Jan. 2, 2018 at $13 per hour.

• New Hire: Joshua Crawford, Deputy under COPS Grant effective Jan. 5, 2018 at $16.90 per hour.

• New Hire: Michael Shannon, Deputy under COPS Grant effective Jan. 15, 2018 at $16.90 per hour.

• Approval for Board President to sign MS Office of Highway Safety applications for FY2019. (Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection).

• Approved of the asset deletion list as submitted and dispose of as indicated on the inventory deletion form. Approved of the asset transfer list as submitted.

• Approved changes in Assessments as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved changes in Homestead as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved Tax Sale Cancellations as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved surrendering old vehicle tags as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved the Culvert Report as submitted.

• Approved the Form 2 Report as submitted.

• Approved MDOT permit to install a culvert for Stephen Buras on Hwy. 42.

• Order publication of proceedings in accordance with Mississippi Code.

• Approved the December 2017 End of the Month Docket in accordance with Mississippi Code.

• Approved paying the January 2018 Claims Docket as submitted in accordance with Miss Code.

• Approved paying the January 2018 monthly civil and criminal claims for constables as submitted. Received and entered clerk's report of receipts and expenditures from the preceding calendar month in accordance with Mississippi Code.

• Received and entered sheriff’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month in accordance with Mississippi Code.

• Received and entered tax assessor/collector's report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month in accordance with Miss Code.

• Approved the county to be responsible for the employer share of contributions of the proportionate share of net income of the Chancery Clerk. Attributable fees, for retirement, payable to Mississippi Public Retirement System, to be paid out of the general fund pursuant to Mississippi Code.

• Approved paying the lawful expenses for Michael Hershman for APA National Conference April 21-24, 2018 in New Orleans.

• Approved paying the lawful expenses for Michael Hershman to attend a professional workshop March 1, 2018 in Jackson.

• Approved the lawful expenses for Phillip Carlisle and Jody Waits to attend the ADP DC-Fly-In meetings in Washington, D.C. March 5-8, 2018.

• Approved the Tax Assessor/Collector second quarter FY 2018 budget in the amount of $267,154.

• Approved the Sheriff Administration second quarter FY 2018 budget in the amount of $983,058.75.

• Approved transferring $2,597.60 from District 5 Parks and Recreation to County Wide Road for work performed by the Road Department.

• Approved transfer $874.70 from District 3 Parks and Recreation to County Wide Road for work performed by the Road Department.

The next board meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The courthouse will be closed for Robert E. Lee’s and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday on Jan. 15.