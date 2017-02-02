A Bug's Life
Just like the characters in “A Bug’s Life” learn to work together to overcome obstacles, the Oak Grove High School Junior Civitan Club helped some of its members last week in performing the play for the school and for the public.
Just like the characters in “A Bug’s Life” learn to work together to overcome obstacles, the Oak Grove High School Junior Civitan Club helped some of its members last week in performing the play for the school and for the public.
If the best that lottery proponents in Mississippi can do isf two certain House bills survive... READ MORE
HATTIESBURG – The Lady Bobcats earned a big win Thursday, as they took down Parklane Academy 39... READ MORE
Construction of the state’s largest solar farm is continuing steadily on a 595-acre site east... READ MORE
The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Nursing has been recognized as one of the... READ MORE
In less than two weeks, more than $20,000 has been donated to the Petal Education Foundation... READ MORE