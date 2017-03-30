Committee approves consolidation

The Lumberton and Lamar County school superintendents will being working toward a smooth transition after they both received the go-ahead on the state’s first voluntary consolidation plan from state education leaders.

Dr. Linda Smith of Lumberton and Tess Smith of Lamar County were among members of the Commission on Administrative Consolidation of Lumberton School District that went to Jackson on Monday to seek the direction of state Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison. The commission approved a Lamar County proposal to voluntarily consolidate with Lumberton School District during a meeting last Friday at William Carey University.

Tollison, R-Oxford, wrote the bill calling for abolishing the Lumberton School District. Dr. Linda Smith said the plan was well received by Tollison and other legislative leaders.

“He congratulated us on being the only voluntary consolidation that had been attempted in the state’s history,” she said. “So Tess and I will be working together in the transition attempt. I’m not saying we may have some more obstacles to deal with, but everything that happened on Friday is still on go.”

The proposal by the Lamar County School Board brings the Lumberton schools under the direction of the Lamar County School District and keeps the current footprint. Tollison’s bill called for the Lumberton students to be divided between Poplarville and Lamar County school districts according to the county lines.

The differences between voluntary and mandated consolidation of the Lumberton schools brought heated discussions among the commission members, which included representatives from the Lamar County, Poplarville and Lumberton school districts. Dr. Linda Smith read a statement about the proposal and motioned for a vote.

“The Lumberton School Board has agreed to accept the proposal from Lamar County with the understanding that we have many details to work out,” she said in her statement. “This is a solution to consolidation that we have been seeking since early in the process and we look forward to working together for the benefit of the students, families and community and all it represents. It is our sincere desire and full intent to bring this matter to a right and just conclusion.

“In light of the role of this commission to come up with a plan to consolidate and abolish the Lumberton Public School District, I would like to request a vote of this commission on the aforementioned plan,” she said.

Poplarville Superintendent Carl Merritt questioned legality of the proposal.

“I just think there are too many unanswered things here today for the commission to take a vote on anything,” he said.

However, Mike Kent, the State Superintendent of Education’s representative who served as the commission president, disagreed.

“Unless there is new ground to cover, I think we are at a point where we need to take a vote on this particular proposal,” he said.

The proposal passed 7-0 with three abstentions. Poplarville’s three commission members said they would abstain until the proposal’s legality was determined.

Samantha Sandifer, Poplarville School District Chief Financial Officer, said consolidation should fall under mandatory guidelines.

“It specifically states at the end of that code section that any two districts can do a consolidation,” she said. “However, because there wasn’t one done prior to now, they had to issue a bill to require the consolidation. Therefore, technically we don’t fall under the voluntary consolidation; we are falling under a mandatory consolidation and we have requirements that came from the Senate bills.”

Lumberton School Board President Al Young said the district wants to protect its students and faculty. “For us, we are fighting for just the schools, period.”

Merritt told Kent that Poplarville officials were told to wait until the end of the legislative session to decide what to do.

“That doesn’t say that we disagree (with the proposal),” he said. “We do not in any shape or form. But we took you at your word that when we got back together, we would discuss more of what would happen at the legislative session. We took that to the bank and information that was gathered at that first meeting was shared with Pearl River County residents. Certain things have been put into motion at Pearl River County.”

Lamar County School Board member Mike Pruett said he didn’t see any violations.

“The proposal on the table is not a proposal created by this commission,” he said. “This is a proposal created by the Lamar County School Board exclusively in consultation with the superintendent and our board counsel. We put it out here for the commission’s consideration. In that, I don’t see that there’s a violation at all. It’s on the table and we will discuss it today. It’s not like we are meeting here and a decision has been made. I hear what you’re saying, but I don’t understand that there’s been a violation.”

Pruett also said the proposal would help Lumberton keep its schools open, which mandatory consolidation would not do.

“I think it’s going to be a very healthy move,” he said. “I think the student population is very likely to grow.”

Sandifer said that the future didn’t guarantee that Lumberton’s schools would be able to remain open in the next three years.

Young responded, “I don’t mind you making defense of your constituents and their consideration. But please don’t have any harsh thoughts about our ideology. In our minds, it is more severe. Do you have a crystal ball? Can you tell? How do you know?

“This speculation is a bit of a problem,” Kent said. “I really think we probably are at a point where we should get an update on exactly what is on the table.”

Before Dr. Smith read the Lumberton School District’s statement, Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith said a few words to the commission.

“The top priority in this proposal reflects our commitment to the students’ overall well-being and achievement,” she said. “This proposal makes every attempt to maintain the operation and assisting Lumberton schools in keeping the student population and attendance area.”