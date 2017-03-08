Construction to begin on new additions

Three construction projects in the West Hattiesburg area are in the works, with the addition of a 38-lot subdivision near Oak Grove High School, a new water association office and the planned construction of a Chinese Christian church on Oak Grove Road.

Phase I of the Westhaven subdivision is underway in a 78-acre area listed as 3237 Oak Grove Road. Lamar County Senior Planner Michael Hershman said the subdivision is divided into 38 lots now.

“The subdivision has gone through the first round of approval,” he said.

According to information on the Lamar County GIS website, the owner of the property is listed as Pamela Shae Barnes of Prentiss.

Two buildings are under construction for the new office and maintenance headquarters of the North Lamar Water Association on Oak Grove Road adjacent to the company’s water tower.

Architect Jason Landry of Landry & Lewis said the new office will handle the association’s 4,500 customers more efficiently.

“There are going to be two buildings,” he said. “The main office will be 2,200 square feet and will have a drive-up window to handle payments. The other building, which will be about 4,000 square feet, will be for maintenance and will include two parking bays for vehicles. That building will have a shop area and will also include a bathroom and shower.”

The Hattiesburg Chinese Christian Church has been meeting at Hardy Street Baptist Church, but Pastor Dawson Zhang said construction should start next year on a building on Oak Grove Road. The congregation has 78 members, Zhang said.