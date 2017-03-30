County bags auto garbage pickup

A new 96-gallon trash can could be placed with Lamar County households this summer if the Board of Supervisors approves the lone bid for purchase of the cans during Monday’s meeting.

The board received the one bid from Cascade Engineering of Grand Rapids, Mich., last week in the first phase of instituting automated garbage pickup in the county.

New refuse trucks would be worked into the current lineup of county vehicles to lift and deposit the garbage in the truck.

The garbage cans, which will be gray, would cost $45.90 each and will include an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Device) chip in each can for tracking in case it is lost or stolen.

Lamar County Administrator Joseph “Jody” Waits said the price was based on an initial shipment of 15,000 cans, which includes most county households.

Board President Joe Bounds asked Waits about the initial purchase of two automated garbage trucks.

“We discussed two trucks the first year, but these are cans for the entire county?” he asked, adding, “Does the sanitation budget support the expense as it stands without raising any millage?”

Waits answered yes to both questions and said the can purchase started the ball rolling for updating the county’s garbage pickup.

“We talked about getting the cans, getting them in place, getting people acclimated to using the cans because all of our trucks now are what we call ‘semi-automated’ in that they have tippers on the back of them” Waits said. “When the cans are in place, that’s one big step. When we begin to roll out the automated trucks, it just works better that way.”

The cans are guaranteed against manufacturing defects for 10 years, and the current bid price is good for 18 months.

The cans will hold about five normal garbage bags and they are rated at 330 pounds.

District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle said he expected the early stages of the changeover to be a problem.

“It will be a trying transition, but I think once we get past that transition, we are going to be good,” he said.

“We are not going to see guys hanging on the backs of garbage trucks, and that’s what I’m worried about,” he said. “And we are not going to see garbage with the possibility of it flying out of the truck.”

Carlisle, who seconded District 1 Supervisor Steve Lampton’s motion to take the bid under advisement, said the new cans will be an asset for Lamar County.

“I think it’s going to be better than the homemade garbage cans on the side of the road where the garbage is so deep in it,” he said.