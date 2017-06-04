County fire coordinator to speak

Lamar County Fire Coordinator George Stevens is speaking up for the volunteer firefighters at the national level this week as one of two Mississippi delegates representing the National Volunteer Fire Council in Washington, D.C.

Stevens said he wants to stress the importance of federal support for the nation’s volunteer firefighters to members of the House and Senate and other federal officials.

In a letter that was written to Appropriations Committee chairmen, Stevens and other NVFC officials called on continued funding for volunteer firefighters.

“Specifically, I am requesting that $405 million each be provided for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant programs, and that $50 million be provided for the United States Fire Administration (USFA),” the letter stated. “The services donated by volunteer firefighters each year are estimated to be worth nearly $140 billion. All- and mostly-volunteer fire departments protect 85 percent of our nation’s communities and 37 percent of the population.”

However, Stevens said in the letter that the reduction in funding for the AFG has caused problems.

“The AFG program is the most important source of federal aid for volunteer fire departments,” he said. “Between Fiscal Years 2004 and 2009, Congress appropriated an average of $602.8 million annually for AFG, of which volunteer agencies received an average of $276 million. This enabled thousands of fire departments to reach a baseline level of readiness. Between 2010 and 2015, Congress appropriated an average of approximately $360 million for AFG, of which volunteer departments received less than $100 million on average. … Restoring funding for AFG to $405 million – the level provided in FY 2011 – would be the single most effective step that Congress could take to aid the nation’s volunteer fire service.”

Stevens also said staffing of volunteer emergency service agencies is critical.

“What we are seeing in thousands of small fire departments around the country is older volunteers serving later in life to make up for the fact that fewer young people are joining or staying with the department as long-term volunteers,” he said. “The SAFER grant program allocates 10 percent of appropriated funding to help with recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters. Restoring SAFER funding to the $405 million level that was provided in FY 2011 would ensure that adequate resources are available to help local volunteer fire departments recruit and retain firefighters.”

Steven said local communities support their firefighters, but that’s not true across the country.

“Across the country, I don’t think people have a clue what we do,” he said. “I know in Purvis, people thought for years and years that that was a career department because the guys hung around the station so much. They didn’t know it was a volunteer department. I remember years back at Purvis when the first set of Jaws of Life came into the county; everybody thought the City of Purvis bought them. Those boys were washing cars and selling hot dogs, chicken plates and everything else you could think of. They bought those Jaws. It went unnoticed pretty much. I guess firefighters don’t toot their horns as much as they should about the sacrifice they make.”

Stevens said Lamar County has 25 fire stations – including a new one being built in the Sumrall area – with 220 volunteers.

“All of the fire departments in Lamar County have the capability (to house a firefighter) with the exception of a couple,” he said. “We are trying to do that with having firefighters living in the stations as resident firefighters. We’ve got people that staff the stations on three nine-hour shifts a week, four weeks a month and they get paid $420. That probably doesn’t cover their gas; it’s about $3 an hour.”

Stevens said programs are available for volunteers.

“We are working scholarship programs and retirement programs where people will put in so many hours a month at a station and $3,000 will go into an account for them,” he said. “If they keep doing it for seven years, then they get that and they get it with retirement.”

However, Stevens said the need for more volunteers is always there.

“As much help as we’re doing for the help that we have, we need more help,” he said. “We had more than 4,500 calls last year. One day last year, we had nine people who fell down and needed help getting off the floor. That took a lot of effort to get two, three or sometimes four people over there at all times of the day and night.

“The public sees the firefighters fighting grass fires, house fires, car wrecks and all that and there’s so much more that they do. Volunteers are going to the hospital and teaching them how to use the fire extinguishers. They go to schools and teach the kids so that generations to come will have fire safety education so they can avoid tragedies. I couldn’t tell you all the things that they do.”

Their first priority is saving lives and property.

“A house fire is very dangerous and it is very rare that any firefighter during his career has the opportunity to save someone,” Stevens said. “We have had three firefighters who have absolutely positively made interior searches and got a man and woman out. The woman was in intensive care for a week for smoke inhalation; the man was in intensive care for three weeks. They were as closed to passing away as anybody I have ever seen. It was three volunteers at 2 in the morning. I’ve been doing for 30 years and I have never had the opportunity for that success.

“It’s amazing what the volunteer fire service does. It’s absolutely amazing. Most people don’t realize what the firefighters have to do or they don’t know the sacrifice it takes.”

Stevens said the county is working on a resident firefighter program.

“A firefighter lives at the fire station and is available to respond,” he said. “It is about 45 hours a week, which is pretty good for a young guy because he’s not having to worry about rent, utilities and all that kind of stuff. It’s a great opportunity for a student. Actually, we have had couples do this because they’ll get married and they don’t have to pay a house note for two or three years.”

Volunteer firefighters don’t make a lot of money, Stevens said.

“It bothers me that a lot of our firefighters are not that well off financially and it costs to be a volunteer firefighter,” he said. “When the cost of gasoline went up, I’ve had one of them ask me, ‘When you pass by, can you pick me up?’ That tells me that he doesn’t have enough gas money to get to the station. He might have run 20 grass fire calls that week and he’s making about $10 an hour and gas was $3.50 a gallon. He just can’t afford it.”

Stevens said he is proud of the volunteers that fight fires and work the accidents and medical calls.

“When you say that you’re going to be a volunteer firefighter, you’re putting a lot out there on the line, I can tell you that,” he said.