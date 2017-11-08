County shelter to host job fair

Fri, 08/11/2017 - 9:57am by Buster Wolfe

More than 20 companies are expected to participate in the Lamar County Job Fair from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Lamar County Shelter. The Area Development Partnership is sponsoring the event.

The shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis. The South Mississippi Planning and Development District along with the WIN Job Center.

Organizations or companies that have already signed up to participate in the job fair include MCS Building Supply, Sofidel America, Kohler Engines, MMC Materials Inc., Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Mississippi Power Company, Mississippi Tank Company, Cooperative Energy, PrideStaff, Pearl River Community College.

Mason Forest Products, Western Container, Hattiesburg Health and Rehab, New York Life Insurance Company, Merchants Foodservice, South Mississippi State Hospital, HMP Nursing Services, Inc., Berry Global and Thirty-One Gifts (Independent Director).

Daniel Jayroe, ADP Community Development Director for Economic Development, said any interested employers who want to participate or have questions about the job fair can call him at (601) 296-7514.

