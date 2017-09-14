District begins search for new school resource officers

The Lamar County School District is looking for special people to serve as School Resource Officers, who are charged with the safety of almost 10,000 children every day.

School resource officers are certified police officers employed by the district with responsibilities including law enforcement, law-related education, student mentoring and crisis planning.

Superintendent Tess Smith said the job is both demanding and rewarding for the right job applicant.

“It takes a special kind of person to do the job the way it needs to be done,” she said. “They have to have extensive training because they are dealing with children of all ages.”

The school district is trying to fill two open positions on its 11-person force.

Applicants must be at least 23 years old, be a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants must also have good moral character with no felony convictions, have at least three years of law enforcement experience and be certified, or eligible for certification, under Board on Law Enforcement Standards and Training in Mississippi.

Officers who are accepted for the position will undergo a week-long training with other school resource officers and will also be required to complete a basic course with the Mississippi Department of Education’s Division of School Safety.

Anyone wanting more information can contact Police Chief Steve Rosser at (601) 794-1097 or by email at steve.rosser@lamark12.org.