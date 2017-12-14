Former OG principal named to school district’s Board of Trustees

Longtime educator Terry D. Ingram who was worked in education for the past 30 years has been chosen by the Lamar County School District’s Board of Trustees to fill the vacant District D seat.

Ingram, who is assistant professor of education and graduate recruiter at William Carey University, has worked for more than 30 years as a Mississippi educator.

He has been a teacher and administrator, most recently in the Lamar County and Petal school districts.

Ingram was presented for nomination by School Board member Jeremy Chance during Monday night’s meeting in the Oak Grove Upper Elementary School library.

Ingram served as principal at Oak Grove Middle School when the school was named a Blue Ribbon School among other honors.

At William Carey, he works with former Lamar County Superintendent Dr. Dan Burnett, who is dean of the School of Education.

Current Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith said she is glad to see Ingram’s return to the school district.

“I replaced him at Oak Grove Middle School after he was principal there,” she said.

“I look forward to working with him again.”

After retiring in 2010, he worked with Professional Learning Communities throughout Mississippi.

He enjoys traveling, cycling, running, and spending time with his family and friends.

He received three academic degrees at the University of Southern Mississippi: Bachelor’s of Music Education, Master’s of Educational Leadership and Specialist of Educational Leadership.

Ingram was chosen among eight candidates – six men and two women – that had submitted applications for the District D seat, which became vacant when Mike Pruitt moved out of the district.

Ingram was unavailable for comment on the appointment because he is out of town this week.