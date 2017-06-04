Groups seek donations

Two groups asked the Lamar County Board of Supervisors for donations earlier this week to help with travel to national Beta Club competition and for sponsorship in the 100th anniversary celebration of Camp Shelby.

Sherry Odom of the Sumrall Middle School Beta Club addressed the board with four of her students about her team’s upcoming trip to the national competition in Orlando, Fla.

“Our kids competed in several different competitions and they placed in three of the competitions,” she said. “This is as big deal when you are competing against other kids, especially at this age, from every school in the state.”

Odom said the group had collected $600 so far from local businesses. The bulk of the travel expense must be paid by May 3.

Fundraisers that the group plans to hold in the next month include a 5K run, T-shirt sale, raffles and school-based collections.

Camp Shelby Post Commander Colonel Greg Michel and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Little discussed the upcoming 100th anniversary of Camp Shelby. Michel said the event would be celebrated with a black-tie event on July 13 and an open house on July 15.

“We value the relationship we have in Lamar County,” Michel said, noting the total of 1,600 employees at Camp Shelby. “This is a significant milestone considering where Camp Shelby is today. We have in the neighborhood of 150,000 service members that train.”

In other action Monday, the board:

• Approved the March 23 Board Minutes.

• Resigned: Kevin McDonald, Mosquito Control effective March 27.

• Status Change: Mary Ruth Bass, Justice Court, from Clerk to Ticket Clerk effective March 6 from $12.35 per hour to $13 per hour.

• Status Change: Mary Ruth Bass, Justice Court, from Ticket Clerk to Clerk effective April 3 from $13 per hour to $12.35 per hour.

• New Hire: Dewey Reid, South Barn Heavy Equipment effective April 10 at $13 per hour.

• New Hire: Jonathan Abercrombie, Sanitation Hopper/Fill in Driver effective April 10 at $10.75 per hour.

• New Hire: Louis Foster, Mosquito Control effective April 10 at $13 per hour.

• Approval to Appoint Harry “Trey” William Britt III as a Deputy Coroner.

• Approved the Culvert Report as submitted.

• Approved the Form 2 Report as submitted.

• Approval to make a finding that waste dirt was inadvertently dumped on the wrong property.

• Approval to go on personal property to pick up or spread waste dirt.

• Ordered publication of proceedings.

• Approved the March 2017 End of the Month Docket.

• Approval to pay the April 2017 Claims Docket.

• Approval to pay the April 2017 monthly civil and criminal claims for constables as submitted.

• Receive and enter clerk’s report of receipts and expenditures from the preceding calendar month.

• Receive and enter sheriff’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month.

• Received and entered tax assessor/collector’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month.

• Approved the Tax Assessor/Collector third quarter FY 2017 budget in the amount of $248,836.

• Approved the Sheriff Administration third quarter FY 2017 budget in the amount of $932,246.75.

• Approved lawful expenses for Rosemary Ezell to attend Introduction to GIS Using Arc GIS for desktop training April 20-11 at The Stennis Space Center.

• Approved lawful expenses for Dispatcher Robert Jones to attend the Tactical Dispatcher course May 15-16 at MGCC AMTC Campus, Gulfport.

• Approved lawful expenses for Dispatcher Brooke Britt to attend the IAED Basic 40-hour Course May 22-26 at MCGG AMTC Campus, Gulfport,.

• Approved lawful expenses for Dispatcher Kaitlyn Haynes to attend the IAED Basic 40-hour Course June 5-9 at the Richland Training Academy, Richland.

• Approval to pay lawful expenses for Tara Coggins to attend the ASFPM National

• Conference from April 29-May 5 in Kansas City, Mo. All lawful expenses will be paid by the MS State Chapter (AFMM).

• Approval to pay all lawful expenses for Tara Coggins to attend the AFMM Spring conference from May 16-18 in Natchez. Hotel accommodations will be paid for by AFMM.

• Approval to advertise county resources in accordance in the amount of $150 for sponsorship of The A.B.A.T.E. of Mississippi 29th annual State Field Meet.

• Approval to advertise county resources in the amount of $750 for sponsorship of The Diabetes Foundation Eagle Scramble Golf Tournament.

• Approval renewing core health insurance and voluntary health/life insurance with current providers as recommended by Bancorp South Insurance Services.

• Approval to pay Lindsay Watts for 240 hours of accumulated leave and 80 hours of compensatory leave at $45.68 per hour per the recommendation of District Attorney Hal Kittrell. These costs will be reimbursed from the District Attorney’s Office.

• Received and Entered proof of publication for bids on State Aid Bridge Replacement Project No. STP/BR-0200(16)B, which is 0.148 miles of bridge replacement on Purvis-Columbia Road.

• Accepted the lowest and bid from MGD Holdings in the amount of $829,773.44 for State Aid Bridge Replacement Project No. STP/BR-0200(16)B, which is 0.148 miles of bridge replacement on Purvis-Columbia Road.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Investigator Lance Emfinger to attend From Courtroom to Crime Scene Conference April 11-13 in Hattiesburg. The $150 conference fee will be paid from training/registration budget with requisition/purchase order.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Lt. Adam “Jason” Kessler to attend the 2017 Law Enforcement Command College Supervisory, Management Training July 16-21 in Oxford.

• Status Change: Alfonso Arredondo, Jr. from Deputy to Canine Officer effective April 17 from $18.55 per hour to $19.05 per hour.

• Rate Change: Michael Wahl from $18.80 per hour to $25.30 per hour. (To bring in line with Investigator pay)

• Approval for Board President to sign FY17 OP Special Wave Grant Application Package.

• Approval for Board President to sign Pitney Bowes postage rental agreement.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Mike Watts and Andrew Pylant to attend MS Association of Public Fire Safety Educators Conference, April 5-7 in Biloxi. Mike and Andrew are Officers of the Association.

• Approval to pay lawful expenses of Mike Watts, Andrew Pylant, Tyler Kinstle and George Stevens to attend the Mississippi Firefighters Conference, June 2-4 in Vicksburg. Mike and George are Officers of the Association.

• Approved the asset deletion list as submitted and dispose of as indicated on the attached inventory deletion form.

• Approved the asset transfer list as submitted.

• Approved changes in Assessments as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved changes in Homestead as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved Tax Sale Cancellations as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved surrendering old vehicle tags as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Received and entered petition from residents within Phase II of Sienna Fields requesting assistance in addressing a large amount of construction debris that has been left on certain undeveloped parcels in a nuisance manner.

• Approved a request for a public hearing to be set for the cleanup of certain undeveloped parcels located within Phase II of Sienna Fields located in District 5.

• Approved a request for a public hearing to be set for the cleanup of 10 Hickory Hollow located in District 3.

• Approved a request for a public hearing to be set for the cleanup of 3940 Rocky Branch Road located in District 5.

• Approved Utility Bill Assistance Request from Karen A. Rayburn.

• Approval for the Board President to sign a software installment and training agreement with Priority Dispatch to install Medical Dispatch Software at the 911 Dispatch Center. The cost is $84,400, which will primarily be paid for with EMSOF Grant Funds in the amount of $78,886.

• Approved Proclamation of National Day of Prayer (Thursday, May 4).

• Approved a three-way stop at Woodville Trace and Auburn Place in The Trace Subdivision in District 5.

• Denied a Variance Request from the Moratorium on Multi Family Dwelling Developments to construct one duplex in his existing development, Heartwood Place Drive. This would have completed the development of this property, which was originally started in 1995. The request is being made by Mr. Brad Craft, owner.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 17.