Here comes the sun
Thu, 02/02/2017 - 10:13am by Buster Wolfe
Construction of the state’s largest solar farm is continuing steadily on a 595-acre site east of Sumrall with 250 workers installing more than 215,000 panels.
Construction of the state’s largest solar farm is continuing steadily on a 595-acre site east of Sumrall with 250 workers installing more than 215,000 panels.
If the best that lottery proponents in Mississippi can do isf two certain House bills survive... READ MORE
HATTIESBURG – The Lady Bobcats earned a big win Thursday, as they took down Parklane Academy 39... READ MORE
Construction of the state’s largest solar farm is continuing steadily on a 595-acre site east... READ MORE
The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Nursing has been recognized as one of the... READ MORE
In less than two weeks, more than $20,000 has been donated to the Petal Education Foundation... READ MORE