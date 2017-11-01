Lamar Co man raising 26 children

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 4:11pm by Buster Wolfe

Charles Hall of Lumberton followed in his family’s 200-plus-year history of military service, dating back to 1730 in the British army.


 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The HATTIESBURG POST, The LAMAR TIMES and The PETAL NEWS. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1vhr5fq
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1CRDrCT
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1zIaQgJ

The Hattiesburg Post

So who is Toby Barker?

State Rep. Toby Barker is one of the most visible and well-known people in Hattiesburg, but... READ MORE

Barker has risen through the ranks in state legislature
BOPB nominations begin Jan. 14
HPSD names Granger as CFO
Sumrall man again denied bond in Duff kidnap case