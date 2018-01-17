Lumberton man sentenced in '14 aggravated assault case

A Lumberton man who stabbed a store manager three years ago was sentenced last week to aggravated assault by 15th District Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell to the maximum allowed – 20 years, with at least 12 years to serve.

Lamont Williams received the sentence last Friday morning at the Marion County Courthouse in Columbia. About 10 a.m. March 9, 2014, Williams walked behind the counter of Keith’s Superstore on Hwy. 11 near downtown Lumberton and stabbed the manager at least five times, according to law enforcement officials.

The store manager was rushed a local hospital after the attack, when he sustained stab wounds to the neck, chest and arm, authorities said. Williams’ attack was triggered by problems he had with the manager while he was an employee at the store.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell said he was satisfied with the sentencing.

“I am pleased that we got the most we could have,” he said.

Williams was also ordered to pay $6,000 restitution and $5,000 to the public defender’s office.

Kittrell said the delay in trying Williams came because of competency issues involved in the defendant’s not taking his medications. A physician testified that Williams was competent to stand trial.

According to reports, Williams ran from the store after the assault, but a witness who was carrying a firearm at the time chased him down and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.