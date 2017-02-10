Lumberton senior feeding center nears completion

The senior feeding center in Lumberton is almost complete, Lamar County District 3 Supervisor Warren Byrd learned earlier last week at a Board of Supervisors meeting in Purvis.

At last Thursday’s meeting in the William J. “Pete” Gamble III Chancery Courthouse, Pearl River Valley Opportunity Executive Director Helmon Johnson only listed one employee for the center when he presented the group’s FY2018 budget. Byrd questioned the need for another employee.

“I noticed that you only have budgeted for one employee in Lumberton,” he said. “I don’t know if that will be adequate or not. Do you realize that we are going to open a new senior center down there. You only have one person budgeted for that center. If this center becomes more productive, which is my goal, how are you going to fill that gap with employees to provide the meals, the food and whatever else for the citizens of Lumberton?”

Johnson agreed that two employees would be needed when the center is open.

“This budget is based upon what we did last year and we only had one employee,” he said, turning to Byrd. “You are correct; you are opening up a new facility and there is already a buzz going on about it. I think it is going to be really large and we are going to need another employee.”

Byrd said a date to open the facility has not been determined pending completion of the center.

“My goal was before Thanksgiving,” he said. “On this situation, I don’t know that the numbers will be there. I want the numbers to be there and I am going to encourage the numbers to be there. The problems that you have had in the past with facilities, you are not going to have with this. This is first-class. We’ve spent lot of money. We’ve put in new appliances.”

Lamar County has senior centers in Oak Grove, Sumrall and Purvis.

In other business, the supervisors:

• Heard the Lifeguard Ambulance Service monthly report.

• Approved the Sept. 5 Board Minutes

• Rate Change: Brady Broome, Tax Office effective Oct. 1 from $11.35 per hour to $12.32 per hour for AE II Certification.

• Resigned: Karlee Johnson, Buildings & Grounds effective Sept. 15.

• Quit Without Notice: Jacob Foster, Sanitation Hopper effective June 22.

• Family and Medical Leave Request for Lena Clarke to begin effective Sept. 22.

• Status Change: Derrick Cooper, from Temporary/Full-Time Hopper to Full-Time Hopper effective Sept. 11, no change in pay.

• Status Change: Christopher Smith, from Temporary/Full-Time Hopper to Full-Time Hopper effective Sept. 11, no change in pay.

• New Hire: Carolyn Duncan, Buildings & Grounds Janitorial effective Sept. 18 at $10.50 per hour.

• Family and Medical Leave Request for Micheal Lamb to begin Sept. 21.

• Request for 50 hours of donated time to Micheal Lamb.

• Rate Change: Douglas G. Johnson, North Bridge Crew Member effective Sept. 11 from $11 per hour to $13 per hour.

• Family and Medical Leave Request for Windy Robinson to begin Sept. 28.

• Approved setting the speed limit at 25mph on Carroll Lucus Road in District 5 per the recommendation of the Road Manager.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for James Jeff Molsbee to attend Deep South Turf Expo in Biloxi on Nov. 7-9.

• Approved transferring $5,000 from fund 127 (Hickory Grove Fire Grading District) to fund 121 (Fire Coordination) to reimburse expenditures.

• Approved advertising county resources $2500 for sponsorship of The Sumrall High School “Legacy” Show Choir to be paid from Fund 015 District 5 Parks and Recreation.

• Approved advertising county resources $500 for sponsorship of the Sumrall High School Veterans’ Day Breakfast to be paid from Fund 015 District 5 Parks and Recreation.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Rosemary Ezelle and Jennie Gray to attend training at Santa Rosa County 911 Dispatch Center in Milton, Fla., Monday, Sept. 25.

• Approved the Board President to sign the Mississippi State Auditor Letter of Engagement for the FY 2016 Financial Audit.

• Approved the Board President to sign the Mississippi State Auditor Letter appointing the Lamar County audit representatives for the FY 2018 Financial Audit.

• Approved paying the lawful expenses of Sandra Barrett to attend the mandatory Justice Court Clerks Fall Conference, Nov. 2-3 in Jackson.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Sandra Barrett to attend the Justice Court User Conference Training for Delta Computer Systems provided by Harris Recording Solutions Nov. 1 in Jackson.

• Approved advertising county resources $2,000 for sponsorship of the Lumberton Economic Development Council Olde Tyme Festival and Christmas Festival, to be paid from Fund 012 District 2 Parks and Recreation.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Cody Creel to attend Southern Institute of Forensic Science Conference in New Orleans, La., Sept. 25-27.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Trey Britt and Blake Matherne to attend 2017 Death Investigation Training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Pearl Oct. 2-6.

• Approved Rental Consideration Set in Lease of 16th Section Lands in Lamar County for Kenneth Gore.

• Approved the Lamar County School District and Lumberton School District bus turnarounds.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Correctional Officers Sonja Byrne, Julie Chambliss, Frank Garner and Jennifer Lee to attend the Correctional Officers Certification School in Laurel Oct. 16 –Nov. 3. Cost per Officer is $700.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Officer Jason Kessler and Investigator Lance Spiers to attend Glock Instructor Workshop, Nov. 29-Dec. 01 in Vicksburg.

• Approved the Inmate Telecommunication Service Agreement between Lamar County Jail and Correct Solutions, LLC, to take effect Dec. 1.

• Approved Board President to sign any and all documents for the Inmate telecommunication Service Agreement.

• Approved Board President to sign 2017-2018 JAG Grant award agreement.

• Resigned: Kimberly Mapp, Jail effective Sept. 22.

• Approved a Development Permit for Pearl River Valley EPA to construct a new substation to be located off of Cole Road in District 4.

• Approved James Jeff Molsbee to sign invoices up to $500.

• Rate Change: Jason Sheldon, Oak Grove Fire for Paramedic Certification effective Aug. 28 from $17.25 per hour to $19.25 per hour.

• Received and entered resignation of Beaver Lake Fire Protection District Commissioner, Danny Morrow.

• Approved paying travel expenses for George Stevens to attend Fire CAC meeting in Chicago Oct. 4-5.

• Approved re-appointing Daniel Broome to the Central Lamar Fire Protection District Commissioner term expiring March 1, 2022.

• Approved re-appointing C.R. Dixon to the Northeast Lamar Fire District Commissioner term expiring Feb. 28, 2022.

• Approved re-appointing Jay Staats to the Oak Grove Fire Protection Commissioner term expiring Oct. 1, 2021.

• Approved re-appointing Wayne Ross to the Oak Grove Fire Protection District Commissioner term expiring Oct. 1, 2022.

• Approved re-appointing Jake Sones to the Southwest Fire Protection District Commissioner term expiring Jan. 6, 2022.

• Approved Hickory Grove Fire Grading District to accept title on 2003 Ford F35 Pickup valued at $9200 from Oloh Fire Protection District.

• Approved the asset deletion list, declare as surplus and sell items at auction.

• Approved the asset transfer list.

• Approved changes in Assessments, Homestead and approved Tax Sale Cancellations as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Received and Entered The Interlocal Agreement for The Mississippi Ortho 2018 Arial Photography Update Initiative.

• Approved a four-way Stop sign at the intersection of South Kingsmill and West Cadbury in the Kingsmill Subdivision.

• Discussed accepting private road in Plantation Subdivision for County maintenance.

• Denied the Utility Assistance Application for Shirley Woods.

• Approved advertising county resources with Sumrall Gridiron Club $5,000 for sponsorship of the Lamar County Classic High School Football Jamboree hosted by Sumrall High School. Each district allotted $1,000 for the event.

• Approved advertising county resources $2,500 for sponsorship of the 16th annual Jack Lucas Memorial Golf Tournament, Oct. 9.

• Denied funds toward sponsorship of the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Golf Tournament.

• Appointed Martha Jane Sims to the Lamar County Library Commission representing District 5 for a five-year term to begin Oct. 1.

• Approved the Board President to sign the Memorandum of Understanding &

• Partnership Agreement between PRVO, Inc. and Lamar County Board of Supervisors.

• Tabled discussion of a letter to the University Medical Center requesting assistance with Lamar County Fire Service ALS as well as establishing a Community Paramedic Program.

• Announced that the Mississippi Forestry Commission has awarded Beaver Lake VFD a $4,500 Volunteer Fire Assistance Program Grant to purchase firefighting equipment.

The next board meeting is 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. It will be the last meeting of FY2017.