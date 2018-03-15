Old Hwy. 11 construction hearing set for Monday

A public meeting to discuss the Old Hwy. 11 and Old Hwy. 24 project that widens one roadway and builds a multi-use pathway will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Oak Grove Community Center behind the library.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors will conduct the meeting to answer appraisal and right-of-way acquisition questions in the project’s first phase. Lamar County officials, representatives from the County Engineer’s office, Board Attorney Perry Phillips and appraisal/right-of-way acquisition representatives will review the scope of the work.

County Administrator Joseph “Jody” Waits said property owners, businesses and other interested parties are encouraged to attend.

“There are 68 parcels involved in the project,” he said. “This has been a long time coming. We are in the right-of-way acquisition phase right now. We want to get those people associated with the projects so when they are contacted, this will ease the conversation along.”

Waits said the project will add a third lane to Old Hwy. 11 to improve the flow of traffic.

“Ideally, we would like to have a four-lane highway there, but there is not enough room for one,” he said. “We also have a planned multi-use path that goes from the north side of Old Hwy. 24 down the east side of Old Hwy. 11 that connects Oak Grove Middle School to the Oak Grove High School sidewalk.”

Waits said flags have been placed along the project to designate certain areas in the construction.

“There are flags of three colors that are out and each one has a meaning,” he said. “The white flags show the property right-of-way; the red flags are the existing right-of-way, and the pink flags would be the edge of the pavement.”