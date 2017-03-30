Ownership of L'ton armory a win-win

Lamar County and Lumberton officials see the transfer of the vacant National Guard Armory to the county’s hands as a win-win situation as the city receives property in the industrial park and a former daycare facility.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to allow Board President Joe Bounds to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with Lumberton officials. The memorandum transferred the Lumberton National Guard Armory, which was turned over to the city about seven months ago, to the county. Meanwhile, the town received five acres in the industrial park for future development and a former daycare that had been planned for a senior feeding center.

Lumberton Mayor Kent Crider said the move is positive for the city.

“It will be a good thing for Lumberton because the building is still going to be there,” he said. “We’ll be able to use it. The whole county will be able to use it, plus they gave us property in the industrial park that we can get a new industry in here.”

District 3 Supervisor Warren Byrd, whose district includes Lumberton, said hard work paid off for the two entities.

“I am pleased that is finally a done deal,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting the paperwork finalized, getting possession of the armory and moving forward with our senior center project.”

The county had purchased a former daycare in Lumberton with plans to make a senior feeding center. However, the armory later became available and the focus shifted.

“When the county first bought that building, the armory wasn’t available,” Crider said. “The daycare also sits at the top of a hill and there have been numerous close encounters of wrecks over the years. I was scared to death of the senior citizens coming in and out of there.”

Crider said plans for the former daycare property are still in the works.

“It would give us a chance to put some money back into our funds,” he said. “Right now, we haven’t had any offers. If one of the industries that we hope to locate here needs office space, this might work.”

Although Byrd’s first priority with the armory is a senior feeding site, other options are available.

“We’ve got some other possible plans we are looking to do with it,” he said. “We may possibly put a fire department in the back of it. We possibly may continue and make it a storm shelter in the event of a natural disaster. But the main thing is to move forward with the senior meal site center after everything is finalized. It would be a waste to let that building sit empty.”

Lamar County Administrator Joseph “Jody” Waits said the building has several possibilities.

“It will be a senior feeding center and can be used as a storm shelter,” he said. “It will certainly be a benefit for both the county and the city.”

The Army National Guard Readiness Center was one of four in the state that was returned to host communities as part of a force structure reduction, cost savings and facility consolidation plan. Army National Guard Readiness centers were also returned to host communities in Grenada, Mendenhall and Nettleton. The transfers reduced the number of readiness centers in Mississippi from 83 to 79. All affected personnel retained their jobs and were reassigned to nearby facilities. Lumberton personnel relocated to the Purvis armory.