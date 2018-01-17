Purvis hosts annual MLK Day parade, program

The question of “What is faith?” was the featured speech by Dr. Robert Wilkes at last weekend’s memorial service at the 30th annual Martin Luther King celebration and parade at Spring Chapel Baptist Church of Purvis.

Wilkes was one of the speakers at the program, which had a theme of “Seeking Peace and Goodwill in Times of Trouble.” It was sponsored by the Concerned Citizens of Lamar County.

Wilkes said faith is the difference between hoping God can and knowing that God will.

“Our faith is personal,” he said. “You have faith, I have faith and others have faith. … We’ve come this far by faith.”

Also speaking during the ceremony was Chantell Cooley, an Oak Grove High School graduate who wrote “Winning in the Game of Life.” The Rev. Dennis Holder, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Lumberton, read scripture and the Rev. Ben Winston led the prayer. Purvis Mayor Roger Herrin welcomed the congregation.

For musical inspiration, the Oak Grove Middle School Choral Ensemble sang the Star Spangled Banner, and the Spring Chapel Baptist Church choir performed songs. Charles Carter closed the service with “Lean on Me.”

Harry Breland, who coordinated the event, and Lamar County School District Assistant Superintendent Wayne Folkes presented athletic and academic awards.

The parade followed the memorial service and featured bands from Jackson Jim Hill and Hattiesburg high schools.

Among the awards that were presented:

MARTIN LUTHER KING HUMANITARIAN AND LEADERSHIP AWARDS

2017 Lamar County School District

Accountability Results

(From the Miss. Department of Education)

Class A Schools – Lamar County School District, Oak Grove High School, Sumrall High School, Sumrall Middle School and Sumrall Elementary School.

Class B Schools – Oak Grove Longleaf Elementary School, Oak Grove Primary School, Oak Grove Lower Elementary School, Oak Grove Upper Elementary School, Oak Grove Middle School, Purvis Upper Elementary School, Purvis Middle School and Purvis High School.

Class C Schools – Baxterville School and Purvis Lower Elementary School.

Lumberton

Football – Krishaun Fairley, Kee Von Fells, Ahmad, Dalton and Vyshone Holmes.

Boys Basketball – Donnell Buckner and Ricky Thomas.

Girls Basketball – Montye Cooke and Lauren Wedgeworth.

Purvis

Football – Austin Swartz, Tim Broom, A.J. Sandifer, Ethan Evans and Wayne Ray.

Boys Basketball – Tyler Garrison and Logan Thornton.

Girls Basketball – Bayleigh Ladner and Avia Allen.

Girls Softball – Gracie Cluff and Katelyn Toney.

Oak Grove

Football – John Rhys Plumlee, Caedon Malone, Orlando Simon, Jarius Reimonenq, Jaden Crumedy and Kylan Carter.

Boys Basketball – Devin Lawrence, Noah Harris and K.J. McGruder.

Girls Basketball – Umayah Harvey, Janay Baxter, Jazmin Grayson and Alesha Temple.

Sumrall

Football – Ashanti Cocroft, Gabe Cocroft, Dannis Jackson, NiJewel Coleman and Tyreke Preston.

Boys Basketball – Tyler Pittman and Derrick Lemiux.

Girls Basketball – Amber Jackson, Akell Parkman and Tianne Moore.