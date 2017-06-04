Purvis names STAR student/teacher

Thu, 04/06/2017 - 10:01am by Staff Reports

Eula Mae Deaton has been named STAR Student for the 2016-2017 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program.

Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi through its Education Celebration. Our theme this year is: Inspire. Empower. Motivate.

The Purvis High School senior will be honored during the annual

Education Celebration on April 27, at 9:30 a.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex. This prestigious event is co-sponsored by:

AT&T

Atmos Energy

BancorpSouth

Barksdale Management

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

Cooperative Energy

Electric Cooperative of Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi

Ergon, Inc.

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Mississippi Power Company

Nissan North America, Inc.

Sanderson Farm, Inc.

Trustmark National Bank

Walmart

Yates

Additional local support for the STAR program is provided by MEC members from communities across the state.

Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student, explained Vickie Powell of Jackson, Senior Vice President of Foundations.

“The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors,” she  said.

Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement. \Melanee Slade was designated STAR Teacher. Over 500 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will receive recognition from MEC’s M.B. Swayze Foundation at the Celebration.

The top 20 STAR Students will receive scholarships and their STAR Teachers will receive awards provide by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. Charitable Foundation. The highlight of the Education Celebration will be the naming of the Mississippi ALL-STAR Scholar for 2016-2017 school year.

