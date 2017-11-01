Residents to host MLK parade
The Concerned Citizens of Lamar County will host the 30th annual Martin Luther King celebration and parade beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, with a memorial service at Spring Chapel Baptist Church of Purvis.
