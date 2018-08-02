Road repairs cause shutdown on Sullivan Killrain

Repairing and straightening out Sullivan Killrain Road between U.S. Hwy. 11 and Richburg Road will require the two-lane road to be closed beginning next week, according to Lamar County Road Manager Tommy Jones.

Jones said county road crews will be working on the stretch of Killrain Road between U.S. Hwy. 11 and the railroad tracks, while Forrest County will work on the remaining part of the road. Jones said he hopes that the work will take no more than two weeks.

“We plan on shutting that road down next Monday,” Jones said. “We’ve got to do a pretty good dig-out at the bottom of it right before you drive across the railroad tracks. We are basically going to take that curve out. While we’re shutting our side down, Forrest County is shutting that side down, opening the curves up and work on the surface on that road. The road will still have the curves, but they are going to take out the trees so that you can have a line of sight.”

Jones said county crews have already taken out some trees on the southern end of the road.

“If you go out and look at it right now, you can see that you have a straight shot to the railroad tracks,” he said. “Engineering is going to stake it for us and we are expecting rain through the weekend, so hopefully by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, we can get in there, start digging out, come back with some new material and building it back up. The curve will be gone; you’ll have a straight shot all the way across the railroad tracks up to T.J. Norris’ driveway. You’ll be able to see all the way across the railroad tracks after you drive around the curve.”

Jones said straightening out Sullivan Killrain road will provide a safer route.

“There are no more trees to hit; we removed the trees,” he said. “I’m sure people who regularly travel that road are going to be upset, but we can’t have those guys in there digging with all the equipment and then have traffic. Somebody is going to get hurt.”

However, Jones said he is afraid of one drawback to the improved road.

“The only thing that concerns me is that anytime you make it better, they speed up,” he said. “They’ll be trying to jump the railroad tracks, especially with good line of sight and a good road. People are just going to have to still be careful when they drive Sullivan Killrain.”