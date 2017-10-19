School Board approves $1.2M for buses

Fifteen new school buses will be added to the Lamar County School District’s fleet after the Board of Trustees approved spending more than $1.2 million on the vehicles.

Superintendent Tess Smith said the new buses are welcome additions to the district.

“Yes, yes, we are excited,” she said after the board meeting Monday night in Purvis. “We had said (we were buying) 12-15, and this is just awesome. We are so excited.”

The 2018 71-Passenger Blue Bird school buses were bought for $1,252,500 from Burroughs Bus Sales Inc. with district funds by borrowing from 16th Section Lands Principal Funds.

Smith said the buses will be arriving soon.

“Actually, now that it has been approved, Burroughs has asked if they can go ahead and bring them to us because they don’t have so much parking space. We won’t be using them until they are signed off, but they will start bringing them here and you may start seeing them around.”

The new buses will create a buzz with the drivers and students, Smith said. She added that no buses will be retired, but they will be used on shorter trips.

In other business Monday night, the board:

• Approved General Agenda.

• Approved Sept. 7 Minutes.

• Approved Monthly Financial Reports for July and August.

• Approved Resolution Authorizing Borrowing from District 16th Section Principal Funds.

• Approved Lamar County Education Foundation as the Official Foundation for the Lamar County School District

• Approval to Advertise for Bids for ERate.

• Approved Changes to Policies JQN - Education for Homeless Children & Youth and AE - School Year (Academic Year).

• Approved Policy JG - School Wellness Policy

• Approved Cancellation of Ken Boutwell's, Kent Williamson's, Juanita Harvey's, Shawn Hosey's, Louie Courtney's and Add Davis' 16th Section Lands Leases.

• Approved New 16th Section Lands Leases for Kenneth Raynes, Amanda Boutwell and Jamie Raynes; Beverly Morton, Nathan Daley, Sylvio Bezzara, Nashonda Taylor, Kyle Cook, Martin Jones and Lynda & Milton Bourn.

• Approved 16th Section Lands Lease Rental Adjustments for Reggie Ridgway and Brett Favre.

• Approved Reinstating 16th Section Lands Lease No. 710 Carla Nash.

• Accepted Bid of $87.49/acre from Diversified Forestry Management to Replant 46 acres in 16-4N-16W.

• Approved reinstating 16th Section Lands Lease Lease No. 810 Carla Nash.

• Set Next Meeting for Monday, Nov. 13, at the Purvis Upper Elementary Multi-Purpose beginning at 6 p.m.

• The board made the following actions for these schools:

Baxterville School

• Retire - Donna Norris as Technical Support for Lumberton/Baxterville effective Nov. 30.

• $791.18 cash donation from Baxterville Athletic Association. To be used to purchase shorts and t-shirts for basketball and football.

• $829.24 cash donation from Baxterville Booster Club. To be used to reimburse Girls Basketball for purchase of girls basketball shoes and socks.

Lamar County Center for Technical Education

• Retire - June Songy as Student Services Coordinator at LCCTE effective Nov. 30.

Longleaf Elementary School

• Resign - Shekemia Hartfield as Custodian effective Sept. 21.

• Resign - Georgia Pearson as Cafeteria Employee effective Sept. 28.

• Transfer - Babylyn Sambalilo as Cafeteria Employee at Oak Grove Middle School to Cafeteria Employee replacing Georgia Pearson retroactive to Oct. 4.

• Transfer - Relonda Johnson as Custodian to Cafeteria Employee at Oak Grove Middle School replacing Babylyn Sambalilo retroactive to Oct. 9.

• Transfer - Catherine Trigg as Cafeteria Substitute to Full-time Cafeteria Worker replacing Cathy Marchal retroactive to Oct. 2.

• Cindy Ricks as Part-time Title I Parent Liason/Tutor/Parent Center retroactive to Aug. 3.

• Carey Bigner as Pre-K Teacher (new position) retroactive to Oct. 5.

• Approved After School Tutor Program for Migrant Students.

Oak Grove High School

• Retire - Carmen Swilley as Sped Teacher effective Jan. 1, 2018.

• Resign - Mark Holcomb as Teacher effective Oct. 2.

• Transfer - Debra Baird as Teacher to Student Services Coordinator at LCCTE replacing June Songy effective Jan. 1, 2018.

• Transfer - Stephanie Querns as Student Services Specialist to Guidance Counselor (new position) retroactive to Sept. 11.

• Margaret Alana Donohue as Teacher (certificate renewed) effective 2017-18 school year.

• $72.96 cash donation from Chiopyle Prints. To be used to purchase student supplies.

• Tammy Dickerson as Full-time Bus Driver replacing John McDonald retroactive to Oct. 2.

• Felix Diaz as Sub Bus Driver retroactive to Oct. 2.

• Emma Jackson as Sub Bus Driver retroactive to Sept. 13.

• Gerald Penton as Sub Bus Driver retroactive to Sept. 18.

• Andrew McNeese as Sub Bus Driver retroactive to Oct. 2.

• John McDonald as Sub Driver effective Oct.r 17.

• Resign - John McDonald as Bus Driver effective Sept. 22.

• Resign - Gerald Penton as Bus Driver effective September 15.

• Nurse requests permission to dispose of medical records prior to 2013.

• Band Boosters request permission to enter into a contract for purchase of instruments.

Oak Grove Lower Elementary

• Resign - Betty White as Custodian effective Sept. 22.

• Transfer - Carolyn Duncan as Custodian at Purvis Lower Elementary School to Cafeteria Employee replacing Luvith Hurt retroactive to Sept. 7.

Oak Grove Middle School

• Dana Bramlitt as Part-time ESL Tutor at replacing Cassia Kennedy effective Oct. 17.

• Resign - Djuna Watkins as ELA Teacher effective Sept. 27.

• Erica VanSchaik as English Teacher replacing Jennifer Seal retroactive to Sept. 7.

• Transfer - Angel Burkhalter as Substitute Cafeteria Employee to Full-time Cafeteria Employee replacing Jomeka Lacking-Lott retroactive to Sept. 19.

• Three 5-ton roof top heat/air units at a cost of $7,290 from Coburn's. To be paid from District funds. Alternate quote Solar Air Conditioning $7,361.95.

• Remove from payroll Jomeka Lacking-Lott Cafeteria Employee effective Sept. 15.

• Kadee Williamson as Math Teacher replacing Nellie Sue Walters effective Oct. 17.

• Washing Machine 3.5 cubic-foot high-efficiency top load (white) valued at $483 from Donors Choose. To be used in self-contained classroom to teach life skills and hygiene.

• Asus Chromebook valued at $200 from Parent. To be used in classroom.

• Two Chromebooks valued at $200 from LCEF. To be used in Cindy Steven-Pheal's classroom.

Oak Grove Primary School

• Resign - Cierra Bernard as Assistant Teacher effective Sept. 22.

• Resign - Carolyn Duncan as Cafeteria Employee effective Sept. 15.

• Transfer - Katherine Michelle Davis as Custodian at Purvis Middle School to Cafeteria Employee replacing Carolyn Duncan retroactive to September 18.

Oak Grove Upper Elementary

• Jackie Campbell as Part-time Office Assistant retroactive to Sept. 20.

• Resign - Kim Beightol as Teacher effective Oct. 5.

• Clare Brewer as Science Teacher replacing Kim Beightol effective Oct. 16.

Purvis High School

• Canopy (storm damaged) at a cost of $23,100.35 from R&R Sheet Metal. To be paid from District funds. Alternate quote Mid South Glass $25,152.

• Books valued at $437.73 from Hachette/Random House. To be placed in the Library for use by students and teachers.

• $1,650 cash donation from Purvis High School Class of 2018. To be used as needed by Student Council.

• Transfer - Natalie Jamison as Sub Bus Driver to Full-time Bus Driver (new position) retroactive to Sept. 25.

• Resign - James Eaton as Bus Mechanic effective Sept. 22.

• Howard Beall as Bus Mechanic replacing James Eaton effective October 17.

• j. William Reyer as Sub Bus Driver at Purvis retroactive to Oct.; 2.

• Transfer - Cathy Marchal as Cafeteria Employee to Sped Assistant Teacher at Alternative (new position) retroactive to Sept. 20.

Purvis Lower Elementary

• Transfer - Phyllis Hogan as Assistant Teacher at Alternative to Assistant Teacher (new position) retroactive to Sept. 20.

• Resign - Lindsey Duck as Teacher effective Oct. 17.

• Melissa Smith as Gifted Teacher at Purtvis Lower Elementary/Baxterville replacing Jenyck Litolff retroactive to Sept. 25.

Purvis Middle School

• Resign - Holly Cuevas as Assistant Teacher/ISS effective Sept. 14.

• Rescind resignation of Katherine Michelle Davis as Custodian effective Sept. 15.

• Rebecca Steele-Mackey as IST/Assistant Teacher replacing Holly Cuevas retroactive to Oct. 11.

Purvis Upper Elementary

• Resign - Sarah Housley as Assistant Teacher effective Oct. 16.

• Resign - Adrienne Roseberry as Assistant Teacher effective Oct. 6.

• Resign - Roy Freeman as Custodian effective Sept. 20.

• Resign - Thomas Piercy as Custodian effective Sept. 28.

• Requests permission to destroy old bookkeeping and accounting records prior to 2012-13 school year.

Sumrall Elementary School

• $4,711.71 cash donation from BEES. To be used to buy books and iPads for library.

• Chromebook valued at $196 from MDE Procurement Card. To be used in classroom.

• Chromebook valued at $196 from MDE Procurement Card. To be used in Keisha O'Neal's classroom.

• 10 Asus C200 Model Chromebooks valued at $2,000 from Howard Industries. To be used in Christina Woolwine's classroom.

Sumrall High School

• Transfer - Stacey Pace as Part-time Psychometrist/Gifted Ed to Part-time Guidance Counselor replacing Julie Clinton retroactive to Oct. 4.

• Roy Caines as Part-time Cafeteria Employee (new position) retroactive to Aug. 7.

• d. Transfer - Cassie Loftin as Sub Bus Driver to Full-time Bus Driver at Sumrall (new position) retroactive to September 25.

• Janette Bond as Sub Bus Driver effective Oct. 17.

• 50 Acer Laptops at a cost of $25,784.50 from CDW-G. To be paid from Teacher Laptop Replacement Fund. Alternate quote ITSavvy $28,617.

Sumrall Middle School

• Resign - Ashley Saul as Custodian effective Sept. 14.

• Resign - Holly Johnson as ELA Teacher effective Oct. 25.

Lamar County School District

• Recommended hiring Jessica Adcock as Substitute Cafeteria Employee retroactive to Sept. 25., Melissa Crider as Substitute Cafeteria Employee retroactive to Oct. 3, Wendy Koepke as Substitute Cafeteria Employee retroactive to Sept. 20, Mary Howard as Cafeteria Substitute effective Oct. 17 and Sarah Patterson as Cafeteria Substitute retroactive to Oct. 4.

• Retire - Donna Rigel as Director of Accountability and Research effective Jan. 1, 2018.

• Transfer - Suzanne Walters as District Child Find Coordinator to Assistant Director of Special Services (new position) effective October 17.

• Recommended hiring Samantha Padgett (1 section), Beronica Stringfellow (1 section), Jamie Morrison (1 section) replacing Mark Holcomb through the end of first semester retroactive to Oct. 4.

• For ESL Program, Database/Software for EL, monitored, immigrant & migrant students renewal fee for 8 subscriptions at a cost of $3,400 from Ellevation (sole source provider). To be paid from Title III funds.

• For Transportation, Canon Imagerunner Advance 4525i copier at a cost of $132.52/month plus .01/copy maintenance fee for 48 months from Owens Business Machines (state contract No. 8200031426). To be paid from Transportation funds.

• For Technology, Renewal for Microsoft Licenses at a cost of $36,250.48 from CDW-G. To be paid from Technology funds.

• For Transportation, New Max Force Motor Installed and tuned for bus No. 66 at a cost of $25,190.89 from Waters International Trucks. To be paid from Transportation funds. Alternate quote Burroughs Diesel $27,250.

• For Gifted, 1100 NNat3 Online license – platforms at a cost of $10,945 from Pearson Assessment (sole source provider). To be paid from District funds.

• For Transportation, 25 800Mhz Mobile Radios and eight 800Mhz Portable Radios at a cost of $13,967 from Comsouth. To be paid from Transportation funds. Alternate quote Integrated Communications, Inc. $18,949.67.

• Approved Accounts Payable Claims, Receipts and Disbursements.

• LCSD Police Department requests permission to retire a 2003 Golf Cart (club) and send to auction.

• Business Office requests permission to move 3-mill debt service account from Hancock to The First Bank.

• LCSD Police Department requests permission to retire three ATGIX DVRs.

• Child Nutrition requests permission to refund lunch account balance to the parents of the following: No. 001456805 $7.35; No. 001430197 $57; No. 001192304 $111.75; No. 001132878 $18.25; No. 001287506 $47.40; No. 000825253 $83.30; No. 001229553 $52.20.

• Introduction of Changes to Policy IHA - Grading System.

• Approved Private Transportation Contract between LCSD Sped and Patricia Rayburn.

• Approved District Instructional Management Plan.

• Approved Student Transfers for the 2017-18 School Year.

Approved Revised 2017-18 Test Security Plan.