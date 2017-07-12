School board looking to fill vacant District D seat

Lamar County School Board members began interviewing the eight candidates who have applied to fill the vacant District D position left vacant with the departure of Mike Pruitt in October.

Superintendent Tess Smith said early Monday that interviews were scheduled that day.

“We had eight apply, six gentlemen and two ladies,” she said.

“I sent all of those to Mr. Morris and I know that they started interview (Monday).”

The School Board held an emergency meeting early Monday to handle financial matters and Smith talked about the selection process.

She said no definite timeline exists for naming the new board member.

“I don’t know if they will have them fast enough (for the School Board meeting Monday),” Smith said.

“It would be great if it could be done by Dec. 1 because new board training is in January,” she said.

“But I still would have time for that because I would just have to put the name in for it.”

The School Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Oak Grove Upper Elementary School library.

Pruitt, who was a School Board member for 11 years, could not remain on the board because he moved out of the district he was representing.