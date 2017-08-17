School board to send consolidation paperwork for preclearance

Although the information may not be required, the Lamar County School Board said Board Attorney Rick Norton can send paperwork involving the consolidation with the Lumberton schools to the Department of Justice for preclearance.

Lamar County and Lumberton have agreed on a voluntary consolidation and Lamar County will begin operation of the Lumberton schools officially on July 1, 2019. Preclearance is advance approval by a federal court or the Department of Justice for changes to voting regulations in certain states under the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Norton said the paperwork is large.

“It involves a volume of documents that were organized in gathering,” he said. “If you look at the document, it outlines our proposal for consolidation and it gives a lot of numbers regarding our students, the ethnicity of the students and then the history of both districts.”

Norton said he was sending the documents even though the districts are not under a desegregation order.

“Going back to the ’60s and ’70s, there was always a requirement that you would do preclearance,” he said. “Because we were not under desegregation orders, we take the position that never applied to us. There was a Supreme Court case a few years ago that said that said that most states don’t have to comply with the former desegregation orders anyway.

“So we’ve got a statute still on the books that wasn’t repealed that says submit them if you consolidate. So we want to make sure that we are complying with that statute.”

In other action, the School Board:

• Approved General Agenda.

• Approved July 10, 19 and 31 Minutes.

• Approved the Valorem Resolution.

• Approved Changes to Policy GADE - Sick Leave, GADJ - Personal Leave, Policy GBEB - Professional Personnel Transfer/Reassignment and Policy JCAA - Due Process.

• Introduced changes to Policy IDDH - Section 504 and Introduction of Change to Policy IDDHB - Section 504 Procedures (Students).

• Approved Interagency Agreement between Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services and LCSD Special Services.

• Approved Collaborative Agreement for 2017-18 between Millcreek of Magee, LLC and LCSD Special Services.

• Approved Cooperative Agreement between Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources and LCSD to provide mental health and educational services to students.

• Approved Memorandum of Agreement for Dual Enrollment-Dual Credit.

• Approved applying for the FY18 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant.

• Approved Contract for Services between LCSD Sped and TF Mobility & Low Vision Services, LLC for Orientation and Mobility Services.

• Approved Contract for Services between LCSD Sped and Pam Bush for Speech/Language Therapy Services.

• Approved Contract for Services between LCSD Sped and Christie Haddox for Occupational Therapy Assistant Services.

• Approved Contract for Services between LCSD Sped and Wesley Medical Rehabilitation for Physical Therapy Services.

• Approved Contract for Services between LCSD Sped and USM for Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy.

• Approved Contract for Services between LCSD Sped and Hattiesburg Clinic Connections for Psychological Services.

• Approved the 17-18 Professional Learning Plan

• Called for reappraisals on 16th Section Lands rental adjustment appeals for MMC, Rimes and Pierce.

Approved New lease on Mardis Sawmill Road, Sumrall to Jeff Boney.

• Approved Rental adjustment on Lease No. 761 of Jeff Boney.

• Approved appraisal on new lease on Dobson Road.

• Opened Agricultural Bids on 40 acres in 16-2N-16W. Timmy Johnson, the current leasor, bid $25 per acre; Steve Johnson bid $26.

• Opened Agricultural Bids on 21 acres in 16-2N-16W. Keith Bonds received the top bid with $30 per acre; Steve Johnson bid $10.25.

• Approved Assignment of lease to Kenneth Gore.

• Approved new hunting lease on 100 acres on Patterson Road, Sumrall.

• Approved new leases No. 916 and No. 917 for Kent Williamson Construction, LLC

• Approved Assignment of lease No. 916 to Jayme Roybal.

• Child Nutrition received permission to refund account balances to the parents of the following students: No. 000825212 - $9.70, No. 000836729 - $24, No. 001377798 - $28.75, No. 001435774 - $13.50, No. 000835551 - $10.50, No. 000750060 - $11.35, No. 000755226 - $11.25

• Director of Facilities received permission to purchase a service agreement contract with Trane.

• Approved Accounts Payable Claims, Receipts and Disbursements.

• Went into executive session to discuss updates on four litigations, voting districts affected by the Lumberton consolidation, Boy Scouts and land involving Sumrall soccer.

The board made the following actions for these schools:

Lamar County Center for Technical Education

• Accepted the retirement of Tina Byrd as CTE Director for Lamar County Schools effective Nov. 1

Longleaf Elementary School

• Approved hiring Kaitlin Walters as Title I Pre-School Assistant Teacher (new position) effective Aug. 8; and Susan Lenoir, Karen McCall, Rebekah Clausey, Debbie Curtis and Brenda Spears as Reach Title I Tutors, all effective Aug. 15.

Oak Grove High School

• Accepted the resignations of Sharon Powell as Bus Driver effective July 27, Anthony Hicks as Bus Driver effective Aug. 25, Tina Turner as Bus Driver effective Aug. 4 and Cindy Cater as Career Center Assistant Teacher effective for the 2017-18 school year.

• Rescinded Recommendation of Salena Stenson as Bus Driver.

• Accepted recommendations to hire Robert Byrd as Paraprofessional Assistant Football Coach effective Aug. 15, Kevin Allen as Volunteer Paraprofessional ninth grade Assistant Football Coach effective Aug. 15, Ashley Travis as Full-time Bus Driver replacing Kevin Moore effective Aug. 15; Kelly Bush (2), Jamie Morrison (1), Mark Holcomb (1), Diane Hardin (1) and Shane Magee (1) replacing Michael Hipp – six of eight sections effective for the 2017-18 school year and April Williams as Teacher replacing Stephanie Floyd effective Aug. 2.

• Approved the purchases of Canon Imagerunner Advance 4525i copier for Attendance office at a cost of $99.07/month plus .01/copy maintenance for 48 months from Owens Business Machines (state contract No. 8200031426), to be paid from school budget;

• Canon Imagerunner Advance 4525i copier for 10th-grade office at a cost of $99.07/month plus .01/copy maintenance for 48 months from Owens Business Machines (state contract No. 8200031426), to be paid from school budget; Canon Imagerunner Advance 6555i copier for Counselor’s office at a cost of $342.71/month plus $40.81/month and .0047/copy maintenance from Owens Business Machines (state contract No. 8200031426), to be paid from school budget and football equipment/supplies at a cost of $8,823.93 from Rex Team Sports, to be paid from school activity funds, alternate quote Boudreaux Athletics $10,926.95.

Oak Grove Middle School

• Accepted the resignation of Ashley Jones as Assistant Teacher effective for 2017-18 school year.

• Approved the transfer of Amanda Meador as Assistant Teacher to Long- term Substitute Teacher for Sped effective 2017-18 school year .

• Accepted the recommendation to hire Abebrum Scoonover as Choral Music Assistant replacing Mollie Betsch effective Aug. 9.

• Approved the purchase of 16 Transfold fixed platform stage and seated riser sections at a cost of $9,272.05 from School Outfitters, to be paid from school budget, alternate quote StageRight $10,445.

Oak Grove Primary School

• Approved the transfers of Michelle Brewer as Assistant Teacher to SPED Assistant Teacher replacing Jonna Thompson effective Aug. 2 and Hannah Allen as Assistant Teacher to Certified Title I Pre-K Teacher (new position) effective Aug. 2.

• Approved the recommendation to hire Kimberly Stuart as Assistant Teacher replacing Michelle Brewer effective Aug. 9, Letha Lowe as Title I Pre-K Assistant Teacher replacing Hannah Allen effective Aug. 9, Kaleigh Fitzgerald as Title I Pre-K Assistant Teacher (new position) effective Aug. 9.

• Approved the overage for paving of parking lot at a cost of $1,716.24 from Warren Paving, to be paid from OGPS activity funds.

Oak Grove Upper Elementary

• Approved the purchases of 725 PEG Writing Subscriptions & 1 Account Setup/Roster Import at a cost of $7,400 from Measurement, Inc. (sole source provider), to be paid from school activity funds; $7,400 cash donation from PTO, to be used for PEG Writing.

Purvis High School

• Accepted the resignation of Felicia Young as Custodian effective Aug. 11.

• Approved recommendations of hiring Johnny Tart as Paraprofessional Assistant Football Coach effective Aug. 1, Billy Devine as Substitute Bus Driver effective Aug. 15 and Natalie Jamison as Substitute Bus Driver effective Aug. 15.

• Approved the purchase of Chromebooks valued at $1,750 from Howard Technology Solutions, to be used in Melanie Eason's classroom.

Purvis Lower Elementary

• Approved the transfer of Chrissy Loftus as Teacher to Guidance Counselor at Purvis Middle School replacing Megan Ginn effective Aug. 2.

Purvis Middle School

• Approved the transfer of Geneice McNair as Custodian Custodian at Purvis Lower Elementary School replacing Cordelia Erickson effective Aug. 8.

• Approved the donation of $2,000 from Board of Supervisors, to be used for Beta Club expenses.

Purvis Upper Elementary

• Rescinded the resignation of Sarah Housley as Assistant Teacher effective Aug. 2.

• Approved the transfer of Sarah Housley as Assistant Teacher to Computer Lab Assistant replacing Monica Knight effective Aug. 2.

• Approved the transfer Monica Knight as Computer Lab Assistant to Title I Assistant Teacher replacing Sarah Housley effective for the 2017-18 school year.

Sumrall Elementary School

• Accepted the resignation of Jessica Dickens as Cafeteria Worker effective Aug. 9.

• Approved the purchase of a Canon Imagerunner Advance 4252i copier at a cost of $113.87/month plus .01/copy maintenance fee for 48 months from Owens Business Machines (state contract No. 8200031426), to be paid from school budget.

Sumrall High School

• Approved the recommendations to hire Rebecca Bell as Choir Assistant Teacher replacing Hannah Morris effective Aug. 7, Amanda Holden and Cassie Loftin as Substitute Bus Drivers effective Aug. 15 and Brandon Forrester as Volunteer Paraprofessional Assistant Football/Baseball Coach effective Aug. 15.

• Approved the purchase of football uniforms, pads, footballs, etc. at a cost of $11,779.90 from George's Sporting Goods, to be paid from school activity funds, alternate quote Athletic Team Supply $13,777.70.

• Approved the donations of $500 from Citizens Bank, to be used as needed; $1,000 from Mike Landrum, to be used for items needed for Volleyball; $1,000 from Mike Landrum, to be used for items needed for cheer; $2,108.45 from 2017 Senior Class, to be used for new flooring in lobby, which includes the Sumrall High School logo; $600 from Lamar County Farm Bureau, to be used for expenses for National Convention.

Lamar County School District

• Approved hiring Wendi Dungan as Substitute School Nurse effective Aug. 15.

• Approved One-Year Special, Non-Renewable License for Erica VanSchaik.

• Approved the purchase for Special Services, 2,500 MAP Skills Instructional Software at a cost of $7,500 from NWEA (sole source provider), to be paid from Special Services funds.

The School Board set the next meeting for Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Oak Grove High School Library beginning at 6 p.m.