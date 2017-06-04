Second solar farm gets green light

A development permit to build another $100 million solar farm in Lamar County was approved Monday by the Board of Supervisors in what is expected to be as large as the current solar farm east of Sumrall.

“This is a major investment on their part,” said Lamar County Planner Michael Hershman, who referred to Origis Energy, which built the first solar farm. “I think we are going to one of the largest facilities in the Southeast by the time it is all said and done.”

District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucus, whose district includes the two solar farms, said the second farm would be similar to the first one.

“It will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 900,00-plus acres with 400,000-plus solar panels,” he said. “I haven’t seen the paperwork on the numbers yet, but it is going to be huge.”

Area Development Partnership Vice President for Economic Development Todd Jackson said the second solar farm is an Origis Energy/Cooperative Energy project.

“This will be another 52-megawatt project, same size as the first one, so the output and size will be very similar to the first project,” he said. “This project will be adjacent to the first project with a very similar look and feel, although it will stretch farther to the south and come very close to Epley Road.”

The first project that is completing construction is a 52-megawatt facility developed by Origis Energy, owned by DE Shaw, constructed by DepCom Power and providing power to Mississippi Power. The second facility developed by Origis Energy is owned by Origis Energy, constructed by DepCom Power and provides power to Cooperative Energy.

Each solar farm is expected bring 105 megawatts of solar energy online for customers, enough energy to power about 15,000 homes.