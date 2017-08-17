Stabbing death under investigation

Hattiesburg Police detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing death of a man last Friday. A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

Jonicqua Moffet was taken into custody and charged after officers were called to investigate a stabbing in the 900 Block of Dabbs Street. Officers saw a man lying on the ground with what appeared to be a stab wound to the left side of his body. He was transported by ambulance, but he later died from his injuries.

Officers said the reason for the incident stemmed from a fight between the two people who were in a dating relationship.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the incident is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers.

The following are other reports of activity from the Hattiesburg Police Department:

Tuesday, Aug. 1

• 3:28 p.m., 5900 Block of U.S. 49 Building (Walmart), Credit Card: Fraudulent use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 1815 p.m., 300 Klondyke St., Fraud: Obtain Thing Of Value By False Identification – Impersonation.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

• 9:01 a.m., 300Klondyke St., Credit Card: Fraudulent Use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 4:34 p.m., 6072 U.S. Hwy 98, Credit Card: Fraudulent Use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 6:40 p.m., 705 Mamie St., Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

Thursday, Aug. 3

• 10:53 a.m., 4100 O'Ferrall St., Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000).

• 11:54 a.m., 300 Klondyke St., Fraud - By Mail, Telephone, Wire Or Other Means - Wire Fraud.

• 1:25 p.m., 900 Block of Southern Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 1:48 p.m., 1721 Edwards St., Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 1:48 p.m., 900 Dabbs St., Arrest of Fate Santee, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams), Weapon, Possession By Convicted Felon, Assault: Simple: Law Enforcement Officer.

2:01 p.m., 3300 West Seventh St., Recovered Abandoned Property, Tombstone.

• 3:23 p.m., 5400 Block of U.S Hwy. 49, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 4:13 p.m., 2600 Block of Oak Grove Road, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto), Keys Left Inside.

• 4:23 p.m., 400 Block of North 19th Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

Friday, Aug. 4

• 4:42 a.m., 4100 Block of West Fourth Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 7:21 a.m., 4100 Block of West Fourth Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 8:05 a.m., 200 Block of Westover Drive, Summer West Apartments, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unsecured.

• 11:15 a.m., 301 West Third St., Arrest of William Rawls, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 11:39 a.m., 5423 Highway 49, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 1:26 p.m., 200 Block of South 41st Avenue, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000).

Saturday, Aug. 5

• 1:04 a.m., 900 Block of Dabbs Street, Arrest of Jonicqua Moffett, Murder; First Degree.

• 7:50 p.m., East Fifth Street, Arrests of Mickey Taylor and Patricia Gale, Receiving Stolen Property, Value more than $1,000 and Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

Sunday, Aug. 6

• 2:19 a.m., 20 Block of Broadacres Drive, Arrest of Christopher Donald, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams), Controlled Substance, Possession Of Marijuana (Less Than 30 Grams), Firearms; Discharging In City.

• 4:14 a.m., 6500 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49 Apartment No. 222, Arrest of Geneva Sinclair, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams).

• 11 a.m., 300 Block of Court Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 10:23 p.m., 153 Turtle Creek Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Monday, Aug. 7

• 1:23 a.m., 200 Block Of Mallory Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 8:38 a.m., 6000 Block of U.S. 98, Shoplifting Felony (Greater Than $1,000).

• 8:39 a.m., 6000 Block U.S. 98, Shoplifting Misdemeanor (Less Than $1,000), Shoplifting Felony (Greater Than $1,000).

• 9:03 a.m., 100 Block of North 40th Avenue, Malicious Mischief (Value More Than $1,000).

• 9:50 a.m., 200 Block of South 15th Avenue, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:50 a.m., 200 Block of West Pine Street, Arrests of Fate Santee and Diamond Kidd, Escape: Successful Or Attempted, By Force Or Violence --Escape From Felony Sentence, Escape: Felonious Prisoners - Aid Escape / Rescue From Custody.

• 5:34 p.m., 1600 Block of James Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

Tuesday, Aug. 8

• 7:28 a.m., 500 Dearborne St., Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 8 a.m., 1500 Block of Country Club Road, Recovered Stolen Vehicle.

• 11:20 a.m., 300 Klondyke St., False Pretenses: Procure Thing Of Value Fraudulent Representation: (More Than $1,000).

• 6:31 p.m., 1300 Block of South 28th Avenue, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 8:01 p.m., 1300 Block of Edwards Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Wednesday, Aug. 9

· 1:03 p.m., 3700 Block of Hardy Street, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto).

· 3:42 p.m., 200 Block of North 25th Avenue, Apartment, Arrests of James Bethea and Timothey Quesinberry, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams).

· Thursday, Aug. 10

· 1:06 a.m., 25th Avenue at Fourth Street, Arrest of Alton Witherson, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram-Less 2 Grams), Controlled Substance: Paraphernalia - Use, Possession, Etc.

· 7:50 a.m., 1400 Block of West Seventh Street, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000).

· 10:53 a.m., 300 Block of East Florence Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

· 1:24 p.m., 100 Block of South 40th Avenue, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto), Unlocked; Keys In Ignition

· 2050 p.m., Hardy Street at Mayfair, Arrest of Jeffery Lusignan, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

Friday, Aug. 11

· 2:03 a.m., 121 West Park Drive, Arrests of Pernell Blankenship, Jime Rainey and Robert Teall, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram-Less 2 Grams), Weapon, Possession By Convicted Felon, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

· 9:41 a.m., 116 Grand Drive, Apartment No. 224, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000), Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto), Recovered.

· 5:02 p.m., 1800 Block of Broadway Drive, Apartment No. 128, Arrests of Tyree Ross and Jessica Cochran, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

· 6:27 p.m., Hwy. 49 at Classic Drive, Arrest of Chris Betts, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

· 8:39 p.m., 100 Block of Shadow Ridge Road, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

· 2044 p.m., 200 Block of Westover Drive Apartment No. 19, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

· Saturday, Aug. 12

· 11:04 p.m., 901 Broadway Drive, Arrest of Tony Waldrop, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram-Less 2 Grams).

Sunday, Aug. 13

· 9:30 a.m., Gravel Pit Road, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000), Unsecured.

· 11:39 a.m., 600 Block of Thornhill Drive Apartment No. 3, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto).

· 2:15 p.m., First Block of Blankinship Circle, Voyeurism (Trespass By Peeping Tom).

· 5:18 p.m., 400 Block of Greene Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

· 8:42 p.m., 100 Block of Brookwood Lane, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).