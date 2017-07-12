State Aid Roads overlay project to be completed this month

The overlay project on State Aid Roads in Lamar County was completed in November, an engineer told the Board of Supervisors earlier this week.

Jason Lamb, who was filling for County Engineer Don Walker, told supervisors that work should be complete soon.

“During the month of November just before Thanksgiving, they completed the countywide overlay project on State Aid Roads,” Lamb said. “A lot of activity has been going on. That has been completed as far as the asphalt goes.”

Lamb said he had talked with contractors and expects work to be finished in December.

“I reached out to them to schedule the final striping, raised pavement markers, the intersections and the replacement of the majority of all the signs throughout the whole county,” he said. “So there is still a fair amount of activity to occur over those 25 miles of road that is scattered out throughout all the districts. I anticipate them getting scheduled in December.”

In other action at Monday’s meeting at the William J. “Pete” Gamble Courthouse in Purvis, the supervisors:

• Heard a report from the Area Development Partnership Vice President Todd Jackson.

• Approved the Nov. 16 Board Minutes.

• Resigned: Brooke Britt, Dispatch effective Dec. 1, and James Colby Johnson, South Road effective Nov. 20.

• Approved list of annual pay raises (40 hour to be effective Dec. 18, 28-day cycle to be effective Dec. 25.)

• New Hire: Austin Coker, South Road Light Equipment Operator effective Jan. 2, 2018 at $13 per hour.

• Termination: Benjamin Dement, North Bridge effective Nov. 28.

• Approved the Culvert Report and the Form 2 Report.

• Approved advertising for bids for one or more tandem axle dump trucks.

• Ordered publication of proceedings.

• Approved the November End of the Month Docket, paying the December Claims Docket and the December monthly civil and criminal claims for constables.

• Received and entered clerk’s report of receipts and expenditures from the preceding calendar month.

• Received and entered sheriff’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month.

• Received and entered tax assessor/collector’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month.

• Approved advertising county resources amount of 1,000 with the Si Robertson Sporting Clay Competition Benefiting Homes of Hope for Children to be paid equally from all five District Parks and Recreation.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Neta Williamson to attend the Marvin training class in Biloxi on Sept. 27-28.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Clayton Giles, Chris Brumfield and at least one other person to be named, to attend the SAMSHA Grant Training Conference in Washington, DC. Dates to be announced will be in January 2018. SAMSHA will reimburse expenses.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Clayton Giles, Chris Brumfield and at least one other person to be named, to attend the National Drug Court Convention in Houston, Texas, May 30-June 2, 2018. SAMSHA will reimburse expenses.

• Approved paying advertise county resources in the amount of $500 with the Purvis High School Girls Fast Pitch Softball Booster Club for scoreboard advertisement to be paid from Funds 012 and 013 Parks and Recreation.

• Resigned: Shelby Creel, Hickory Grove; Cody Keys, Southwest and Christopher Sherrill, Southeast, all effective Nov. 20.

• New Hire: Johnny Elliott, Pine Ridge Driver/Operator effective Dec. 4.

• Rate Change: Tony Robbins, Fire Districts effective Dec. 4 from $15 per hour to $15.25 per hour.

• Annual Cost of Living Increase for Jason Sheldon, Oak Grove Fire effective Dec. 18 from $19.75 per hour to $20.35 per hour.

• Approved the Board President and Emergency Management Director to sign and submit the grant application for the FY 2018 Emergency Management Performance Grant.

• Approved the Board President and Emergency Management Director to sign and submit the grant application for the Homeland Security Grant program in the amount of $15,000 for the salary of Don McCrory from 7/1/18 through 10/31/2018.

• Approved the asset deletion list, declare as surplus and sell items at auction.

• Approved the asset transfer list.

• Approved changes in Assessments and Homestead and approved Tax Sale Cancellations as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Received and entered Mississippi Department of Revenue Order approving FY 2017 Real & Personal Tax Rolls.

• Approved the FY 2017 Real & Personal Tax Rolls as approved by the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

• Approved setting a public hearing on derelict property located at 8 Bullock Road in Supervisor District 2.

• Approved filing the plat for Progress Point PH II Subdivision, “for filing purposes only.” This development consists of 1 lot and is located in District 5, off of Scruggs Road.

• Approved the construction plans for Progress Point PH III, as reviewed by the County Engineer on 11/30/17. This will allow the developer to begin construction of the roadway and drainage.

• Approved advertising county resources with Oak Grove High School $5,000 for sponsorship of Lamar County Schools Basketball Tournament to be paid equally from all five District Parks and Recreation.

• Approved the Board President to sign a Services Engagement Agreement with Greg Fender, Local Government Services.

• Approved the Board President to sign an Agreement with Kim Landry, M.D., FACEP, FAAEM, to provide medical direction and oversight for the Lamar County E911 Call Center, Lamar County Fire Service and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

• Went into executive session for personnel matters in the Sheriff’s Department and economic development updates from the ADP’s Jackson.

The Board of Supervisors will meet again at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 at the William J. “Pete” Gamble III Chancery Courthouse in Purvis.