State funding for roads on the rocks of Lamar Co.

Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:40am by

Funding for State Aid Roads in Lamar County could be in danger because of non-breakaway mailboxes on those byways, Road Manager Tommy Jones told the Board of Supervisors recently.


 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The HATTIESBURG POST, The LAMAR TIMES and The PETAL NEWS. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1vhr5fq
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1CRDrCT
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1zIaQgJ

The Hattiesburg Post

BOPB finalists to be revealed Feb. 27

Signature Magazine’s annual “Best of the Pine Belt” contest will take a new spin this year with... READ MORE

$250,000 grant to be handled by supervisors
Zoo welcomes latest addition
WCU students head back to class
Hburg police chief made most of his opportunities