Sumrall continues search for police chief

Sumrall is still looking to replace its police chief after the prime candidate decided to pursue a more lucrative job opportunity, Mayor Heath Sumrall said Wednesday.

At the Sumrall Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, Mayor Sumrall was ready to hire a police chief, but Sandra Williams had already been hired elsewhere.

“We had been authorized to hire her, but I found out yesterday that she took the job in Clarksdale,” he said Wednesday morning. “She was a good, qualified person that we would have liked to hire. But I’m pretty sure Clarksdale was able to offer her more than we could, and I can’t blame her for deciding to go to Clarksdale.”

Mayor Sumrall said applications are still being accepted for the position, which has been vacant since the resignation of Chris Dungan after seven years on the job. According to reports, Dungan joined the Lamar County School District as a School Resource Officer.