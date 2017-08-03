Sumrall Fire Dept receives $5k grant
The Sumrall Fire Grading District received a $5,000 Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade grant to help fund safety equipment needs during the Lamar County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this week.
