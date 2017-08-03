Sumrall Fire Dept receives $5k grant

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 5:12pm by Buster Wolfe

The Sumrall Fire Grading District received a $5,000 Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade grant to help fund safety equipment needs during the Lamar County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this week.


 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The HATTIESBURG POST, The LAMAR TIMES and The PETAL NEWS. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1vhr5fq
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1CRDrCT
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1zIaQgJ

The Hattiesburg Post

County heads back to Petal for cleanup

Following the Jan.

PIB adds jet service to Windy City
Sacred Heart senior named Coca-Cola Scholar
Election stage set for May 2 primary
What a difference a donation makes