Sumrall movie series to begin

A free monthly movie series in Sumrall – called Sumrall Cinema – will begin Oct. 7 with the presentation of the animated film “Hotel Transylvania” on the lawn next to the Longleaf Trace Sumrall Station and Cotton Gin at dusk.

The event, which is coordinated by Jennifer Jackson, is designed to provide a family-oriented atmosphere and emphasize some of the town’s assets.

“Our hope here is to simply put together an event in Sumrall that builds a sense of community,” Jennifer’s husband, Todd, said. “We also want to highlight some of the amazing assets like the Longleaf Trace located in Downtown Sumrall.”

Sumrall Cinema is a free, outdoor movie series at the Sumrall Trailhead of the Longleaf Trace. The event occurs one Saturday evening per month during the cinema season.

The movie schedule includes:

Nov. 18 – “Free Birds,” an animated film.

Dec. 16 – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Home Alone.”

Sponsors for the Sumrall Cinema movie series include Magnolia State Bank and BelleVue Specialty Eye Care.

The Longleaf Trace Sumrall Station is located at 75 Railroad Ave. in Sumrall. For more information, go to www.sumrallcinema.com.