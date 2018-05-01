Sumrall native names "Best Employee in America"

Keith Graves of Sumrall, Miss. was recently named “4th Quarter Best Employee in America” contest winner through Insulate America.

MCS Insulation has participated in the Insulate America’s Best Employee contest since 2014.

The competition has become a nationally recognized contest by gathering talented insulation professionals to demonstrate how to properly install insulation for more energy-efficient homes.

Graves received his picture and article in the quarterly publication, a $400 visa card, a “Keep Calm and Insulate” t-shirt, and an entry in the pool of bigger prizes.

“Best Employee” winners from each quarter are entered to win well-deserved prizes.

First place received $10,000, second place received $5,000, third and fourth names drawn received $2,500 each, and fifth through tenth received $1,000.

Graves unfortunately was not drawn to win the bigger prizes. However, MCS did have an installer win a big prize one year. Chris Keeton of Sumrall won $5,000 in 2014.

Former recipients from MCS include: (2017) Jeremy Thornton of Hattiesburg (1st quarter), Jose Seville of Hattiesburg (2nd quarter), Angela Lott of Sumrall (3rd quarter), Keith Graves of Sumrall (4th quarter)

(2016) Jacob Morgan of Sumrall (1st quarter), Jerry Morgan of Sumrall (2nd quarter), Jason Phillips (3rd quarter), Clarence Stokes of Sumrall (4th quarter)

(2015) Kim Deen of Sumrall (1st quarter), Angela Lott of Sumrall (2nd quarter), Charles Bruton of Hattiesburg (3rd quarter), Keith Graves of Hattiesburg (4th quarter)

(2014) Chris Keeton of Sumrall (3rd quarter), Ronnie Smith of Sumrall (4th quarter)

“Keith is an exceptional spray foam installer. He takes pride in his work,” said Jerry Morgan, General Manager of Operations for MCS Insulation.

“He wants everything to be 100 percent perfect on every job,” Morgan added. “Keith also serves as our back-up blown-in installer, so he’s highly knowledgeable and valuable at MCS. He can and does install fiberglass, too. Keith is a determined and ambitious professional. He has excellent leadership skills and works very well with all our employees, customers and managers. Keith is a huge asset to MCS.

MCS Insulation installs batt, blown and spray foam.

The company is introducing a new product to the market BWS (Blown-in Wall System), a high-density insulation solution for commercial and residential building applications that delivers higher R-values than traditional insulation alternatives, saving customers on costly heating and cooling expenses.

The consistent density of the BWS helps reduce pathways for moisture, outdoor allergens, pollutants, and pests making a home more comfortable. A unique benefit about BWS is that it does not settle.

The process of placing a measured amount of dense-packed fiberglass blowing wool behind a dust-free fabric virtually eliminates settling. BWS is a formaldehyde-free, non-combustible, non-corrosive.

The need for insulation is growing in demand. MCS is opening a location in Hammond, LA. The company will be hiring an experienced blown-in installer and a fiberglass installer.

Information can be found at www.1mcs.net/careers. Graves is a perfect example of an employee that knows all facets of insulation installation.

“This is what makes MCS Insulation the best! Our installers take pride in what they do. So much pride that multiple installers from our company have won national industry awards!” said Ricky Breazeale, Sales Representative/Business Development for MCS Insulation. Louisiana Division.