Supervisors look into uses for storage buildings

Some homes in Lamar County may have gotten even “tinier,” according to the Board of Supervisors, which discussed the conversion of portable storage buildings into residences at its meeting Tuesday.

The Supervisors, which met at the William J. “Pete” Gamble III Chancery Courthouse in Purvis, decided that the Southern Planning and Development District – which is currently considering the issue of tiny homes in the county’s Comprehensive Plan – would be tasked with evaluating the portable storage buildings/homes.

District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle said the structures can be a problem.

“We’ve got a situation that’s becoming more and more of an issue in the county,” he said. “We need to pay some attention to it because it’s incumbent on us to make sure the property values are maintained, especially when these things are located in subdivisions. It appears that you’ve got portable buildings that are easily converted into residences. We have that happening on at least two occasions.”

Carlisle said the portable storage residences appears to be a direct companion to the tiny homes.

“I know a few meetings ago, we had the ‘tiny homes’ discussion and it seems like the same issues are coming up, especially in the unzoned areas,” he said. “They could come in and get approval for a portable building and would actually convert it to a residence, but the residence still looks like a portable building. I know with the tiny homes, we turned it over to SMPDD because they are doing our comprehensive plan. It may be that we need to do these too to determine how to classify them and how to deal with them.”

Board President Joe Bounds said the Supervisors would have little say in some instances.

“The way it stands now is if they are located in an unzoned area, the only recognition we would have on it is a floodplain permit for the electricity,” he said.

Senior Planner Michael Hershman said some storage building companies offer conversion packages to make a residence. He added that the number of buildings in one location is important.

“If it got above three, then it becomes a mobile home park and we would have to have a site plan,” he said. “The only problem that we’re stuck on is the tiny homes pretty much come onsite and it’s obvious what they are. However, with the conversions, you could start out as a portable building and then do a conversion on it (to a residence) and we wouldn’t be the wiser for it.”

County Administrator Joseph “Jody” Waits said the Comprehensive Plan is expected from SMPDD in 6-8 months.

In other action Tuesday, the board:

• Heard the National Anthem sung by the Sumrall High School Show Choir.

• Presented a Proclamation honoring Deputy Matt Nunnally and Deputy Chris Regan for placing first in a nationwide sniper competition.

• Heard a request for funds from Jeffery Coulter on behalf of the Sumrall High School Show Choir.

• Held public hearings on cleanup of property located at 304 Weathersby Road and 948 Tatum Camp Road.

• Approved the Aug. 17 Board Minutes.

• Approved amending Aug. 7 Board Minutes to correct the road name on the Four-Year Road Plan from McCardle Circle to McCarter Circle.

• Terminated: Deunthany Green, Sanitation Temporary/Full-Time Hopper effective Aug. 17.

• New Hire: James Jeff Molsbee, Parks & Recreation, effective Sept. 11 as Assistant Director at $18 per hour.

• Received and Entered Court Order hiring Clayton Giles as a Case Manager/Staff Attorney for Drug Court effective Aug. 23 at $35,000 annually.

• Resigned: Gail Griffin, Buildings & Grounds effective Aug. 22.

• New Hire: Sandra Morris, Accounts Payable Clerk Temporary/Full-Time effective Aug. 29 at $10 per hour.

• Approved Family Medical Leave Request for Lindsay Garec to begin Aug. 28 and run on an intermittent basis.

• New Hire: Nancy Aultman, Buildings & Grounds Janitorial Coordinator effective

Sept. 5 at $12.50 per hour.

• Rate Change: Brooke Britt, Dispatcher effective Aug. 28 from $11 per hour to

$12 per hour for the completion of the EMS and Fire Certification.

• Rate Change: Jeffrey Kee, Buildings & Grounds effective Aug. 28 from $20.45

per hour to $22.45 per hour.

• Approved the Culvert Report and the Form 2 Report.

• Ordered publication of proceedings.

• Approved the August End of the Month Docket, the September Claims Docket and the September monthly civil and criminal claims for constables.

• Received and entered clerk’s report of receipts and expenditures from the preceding calendar Month.

• Received and entered sheriff’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar Month.

• Receive and enter tax assessor/collector’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month.

• Approved lawful expenses for Jay Statham, Robert Robertson, Suzanne Oddo and Grant Hartfield to attend State Veterans Affairs Board County Service Officer School in Biloxi on Oct. 18-20.

• Approved authorizing the County Administrator to sign the Bancorp South Insurance Services “Acceptance of Proposal for Workers Compensation Fee Services” for $18,000 per year for two years.

• Approved authorizing the County Administrator to sign the Broker Selection Agreement Letter to the Mississippi Public Entity Workers Comp Trust.

• Approved advertising county resources for $4,000 for sponsorship of the Oak Grove Youth Football League to be paid from Fund 014 District 4 Parks and Recreation.

• Approved advertising county resources for $400 for sponsorship of the Purvis Rodeo Team to be paid from Fund 013 District 3 Parks and Recreation.

• Approved the Board President to sign the C-Spire Local Governing Authority Service Agreement.

• Approved the Board President to sign copier contract renewals with Owens Business Machines for District Attorney’s Office.

• Approved the Board President to sign copier contract renewals with Owens Business Machines for Emergency Management.

• Approved Rental Consideration Set in Lease of 16th Section Lands in Lamar County for Jefferson and Fonda Boney, Steven Johnson, Keith Bond, Jayme Roybal and Brittney Brown and Christopher Ford.

• Approved the request from Lamar County School District for assistance with removal of a block building, concrete pads, concrete back-stop, and fencing at Sumrall High School softball field located on Hardie Road.

• Approved the Lamar County School District and Lumberton School District bus turnarounds.

• Approved David Roberts to sign invoices up to $500.

• Approved Richard Verespie to sign invoices up to $500.

• Approved for Board President to sign the Noncompensated Special Contract Agent Contracts with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

• Approved lawful expenses for Tara Coggins to attend the Alabama Association of Floodplain Managers Fall Conference, as a presenter, on Sept. 25 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

• Received and entered Oloh Fire Protection District 2016 Financial Statements.

• Termination: Don Moree, Pine Ridge Firefighter effective Aug. 29.

• Approved George Stevens, Fire Coordinator, to sign the DOD/FFP Cooperative Equipment Agreement with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Mike Watts to attend the Mississippi Fire InstructorsAssociation Conference Oct. 25-26 in Biloxi.

• Approved the asset deletion list, declare as surplus and sell items at auction.

• Approved the asset transfer list.

• Approved changes in Assessments and Homestead as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved Tax Sale Cancellations as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved the FY 2017 Homestead Supplemental Roll.

• Approved Pauper Burial Assistance for David Joshua Byxbe.

• Approved accepting a minor subdivision to be located off of Baker Road in District 2, by Gary Gray. This is a split of nine acres into three separate parcels utilizing existing roads and utilities.

• Approved dissolving the Pine Ridge Fire Protection District and creating the Pine Ridge Fire Grading District consisting of the same boundaries as the previously existing fire protection district.

• Approved dissolving the Rock Hill Fire Protection District and creating the Rock Hill Fire Grading District consisting of the same boundaries as the previously existing fire protection district.

• Approved dissolving the Beaver Lake Fire Protection District on Oct. 19 and creating the Beaver Lake Fire Grading District consisting of the same boundaries as the previously existing fire protection district.

• Approved dissolving the Southeast Lamar Fire Protection District on Oct. 19 and create the Southeast Lamar Fire Grading District consisting of the same boundaries as the previously existing fire protection district.

• Approved for the Board of Supervisors to assume responsibility for paying the operational expenses of the Pine Ridge, Rock Hill, Beaver Lake and Southeast Lamar Fire Districts such as utility, repair and supply bills starting Sept. 5. Once all outstanding Fire Protection District checks have cleared the bank in September, the Districts shall write a check for the remaining account balance payable to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors. The accounts shall be closed on Sept. 30 provided all checks have cleared the bank.

• Approved a finding that ABC Utility Company Inc. is the sole source provider for the Five two-way hydrants with valve and hot tap on a 6-inch Progress Water Association water main in the Beaver Lake Community.

• Approved issuing Purchase Order to ABC Utility Company Inc. for Five 2-way hydrants with valve and hot tap on a 6-inch Progress Water Association water main in the Beaver Lake Community priced at $3,950 each for a total of $19,750.

The next board meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21.