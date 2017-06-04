Supes approve new garbage cans

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors approved buying 96-gallon garbage cans for county residents at its meeting Monday, but not without some disagreement on the need and the operation of the automated pickup.

The supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of purchasing the cans from lone bidder Cascade Engineering of Grand Rapids, Mich., with District 1’s Steve Lampton and District 5’s Dale Lucus voting against the proposal.

The cost of the 15,000 cans, which will be gray, would be $45.90 each and will include an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Device) chip for tracking in each can in case it is lost or stolen. Two new refuse trucks at about $50,000 each would be worked into the current lineup of county vehicles to lift and deposit the garbage in the truck.

Lucus said $688,000 is a lot of money for garbage cans.

“I’ve gotten a bunch of phone calls and I have taken it to talk with several companies,” he said. “I’m not getting a lot of positive out of these sidearm trucks that are used to pick up these cans. There are a lot of hydraulics involved in these things. According to residents of Forrest County, breakdowns have affected garbage pickup.”

Lucus said the new system comes with too many uncertainties.

“We’ve had a lot of cuts from the state and it doesn’t look like we’re going to get a lot of the money that we normally get, not counting the State Aid (Road) money,” he said. “With the two annexations that we don’t know where they are going, I think from a budget standpoint that this would be something I can’t vote for and I am going to vote against.”

District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle said the safety factor for the garbage workers is more important than the money.

“”You see them hanging onto the backs of the garbage truck,” he said. “You see traffic behind them. We know people are on their cell phones, that they are not paying attention to what they’re doing. We’ve had near tragedy. Six hundred something thousand dollars is millage that’s paying for sanitation to put these guys in a much better safety situation. That to me is not any money.”

Carlisle said the new trucks would alleviate the problems with loose garbage.

“To have a truck that is closed is good,” he said. “With the trucks we have no matter how hard they try, there is still going to be trash flying out of the back of it on occasion. So it is going to clean our county up. You never know what they are putting in the garbage cans; I don’t know how they pick up some of them. That’s what I look at. I don’t know how you can lose, primarily because of the safety aspect of the operation.”

County Administrator Joseph “Jody” Waits said the initial proposal called for testing on a smaller scale.

“Everything I have proposed is a couple of routes to start with,” he said. “Never was anything long-term in mind. Start with the cans, get them in place and then roll out two trucks.”

District 2 Supervisor Warren Byrd said he didn’t believe the board was ready to move forward.

“There are some concerns with this,” he said. “My concern is that I am pro this at this current time, but I’m not pro this countywide. In our subdivisions, we have houses stacked right by the road. I think it is a great idea; I think it will work. They roll these trucks out there and they pick up the cans. But when you get into the rural areas where I live, a lot of these roads don’t have a place to roll these cans. They set them in the ditch.

I think it’s time to move forward for these big areas; I don’t know how you would break them up. My question is are these side-load trucks able to load trash manually?”

Carlisle said he had seen side-load trucks that used a driver to load garbage manually.

“When I observed it, it wasn’t any problem,” he said. “Every once in awhile, he might come up on one that has a bag on top of the can. He was out just like that, chunked the bag in and tipped the can. In my rural area, I see no issue with it.”

Byrd suggested that the automated pickup start on a smaller scale.

“I think we can work out the quirks,” he said. “I think it is something we can move forward to. I don’t think we are ready to go fully automated in the next two, three or four years.”

Lampton said he was satisfied with the current garbage pickup.

“I probably have the most densely populated district in the county and I think it would be a good thing for District 1,” he said. “But this is an extremely expensive project that we’re looking at here to, so you just can’t count out the additional revenue that it’s going to cost and the additional problems that this is going to cause. We’ve got a pretty good system that seems to be working pretty good now.”

Lucus agreed. “When you see something that’s working, you don’t meddle with it.”

The cans are guaranteed against manufacturing defects for 10 years, and the current bid price is food for 18 months. The cans will hold about five normal garbage bags and they are rated at 330 pounds.