Supes proceed with plan to purchase new side-arm garbage truck

With little fanfare Monday morning, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to purchase a $222,118 fully automated side-arm garbage truck at its meeting at the William J. “Pete” Gamble III Chancery Courthouse in Purvis.

Supervisors have debated the use of automate garbage trucks and the cans that are required for more than a year. District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucus has steadfastly held that the expense of the new system does not outweigh any cost savings or manpower change.

Lucus voted against the purchase of the garbage truck and an earlier motion that the lowest bid for the truck from Empire Truck Sales did not meet specifications. According to county officials, the garbage truck in Empire Truck Sales’ bid included an aluminum cab instead of the specified steel cab, while the radiator and other items did not meet specifications.

County Administrator Joseph “Jody” Waits, who presented the proposal of automated garbage pickup to supervisors in a board meeting Jan. 19, 2017, after Waits, District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle and Sanitation Supervisor Danny Young saw the system in action during a trip to Monroe County in northern Mississippi.

“We’ll have one truck that runs four different areas of the county,” Waits said. “The truck is about six months away, so they will have their cans and roll with it.”

About 1,600 garbage cans are being housed at the Lamar County Multi-purpose Center in Purvis until they can be assigned according to the E-911 addresses.

The Board of Supervisors approved buying 96-gallon garbage cans for county residents at its April meeting, but not without some disagreement on the need and the operation of the automated pickup. The supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of purchasing the cans from lone bidder Cascade Engineering of Grand Rapids, Mich., with District 1’s Steve Lampton and District 5’s Dale Lucus voting against the proposal.

The cost of the cans, which will be gray, would be $45.90 each and will include an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Device) chip for tracking in each can in case it is lost or stolen.

One route will receive the cans and flyers on how to set them up for the automated side-arm garbage truck. The route will be run four days a week Monday-Thursday. The routes include:

Monday – West Fourth Street area from Cole Road to Bayview Drive.

Tuesday – Dobson Road, Purvis to Baxterville Road area from Sones Road

to Aurther Lowe Road to Mississippi Hwy. 13 to areas north of Lumberton. Then Purvis Oloh Road from J.D. Broome Road, then Bay Creek Road to Purvis Columbia Road.

Wednesday – Autumn Ridge, Summer Wood, Greenwood Place, Cameron Front, Bienville Square, Burnt Bridge Road area south of Old Hwy. 24 to U.S. Hwy. 589 and South Mill Creek Road to Curtis Loop area.

Thursday – Richburg Road from Old Hwy. 11 to Sullivan Killrain Road area, south on Tatum Camp Road and that area to the Purvis city limits.