Supes ready for mosquito control

Lamar County beekeepers should notify county authorities about beehive locations before Mosquito Control efforts go into action and spraying begins, County Administrator Joseph “Jody” Waits said last week at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

County officials want to start spraying early this year to fight the annual mosquito outbreak because of the moderate winter. Waits said beekeepers need to be on guard also.

“We know that there are beekeepers and breeders throughout the county,” he said. “Where we know of those, we try to reach around them. Where we don’t know, we can’t avoid them. So if you know anybody who has bees or raises bees, you need to notify Mosquito Control Coordinator) Danny Young, so he will know where they are or are close to the property so we don’t spray around them.”

District 2 Supervisor Warren Byrd said educating the public about the mosquito-spraying plans is important.

“If we get it out in public with the work that we’re doing and the efforts that we need to take to prevent the breeding sites, it will help,” he said. “Especially for people with bees, if we get it out and everybody knows about it or has an opportunity to read about it, that ought to release us from a lot of heartache from people who say we’ve killed their bees.”

Waits said the State Department of Health has literature on what the public can do to fight mosquito breeding sites.

“The Mississippi Department of Health is providing information and we are going to have it available in packets,” he said. “You can also get it at their website.”

The county is going to take a multi-pronged approach, Waits said. “We are going to try to treat breeding sites where we can. We are going to spray daily; certainly, that has its limits. We are going to do spot treatments in areas where we know it is needed.

“Ultimately to solve the problem, everybody – either a landowner or a homeowner – is responsible for getting rid of any standing water in ruts in their pastures, buckets holding water around their house, unkept pools, toys, gutters and other areas. We all need to take a part in trying to do this.”

Specific problems will require special efforts.

“If there is a specific problem, Danny will try to spray it,” Waits said. “As warm a winter that we had, we are anticipating more mosquitoes than usual. We want everyone to be aware and do their part.”