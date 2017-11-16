Supes to require medical clearance for horses held at multi-purpose center

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors believe that all horses involved in activities at the county’s Multi-purpose Center in Purvis should be medically cleared before being held there.

Board President Joe Bounds of District 3 said he had been contacted by a local veterinarian about holding horses at the center while they are awaiting the medical clearance for adoption. However, any diseases that might be found in the animal would affect all other animals that were using the facility.

Although no action was taken at the meeting, the board decided that horses that had not been medically cleared, such as by a Coggins test, should not be held at the county’s multi-purpose center.

In other action Monday at the William J. “Pete” Game III Courthouse, the Supervisors:

• Approved the Oct. 16 Board Minutes.

• Resigned: Frederick Young, Sanitation Hopper effective Oct. 12.

• New Hire: Shannon Ladner, Accounting/B.O.S. Accounts Payable Clerk effective Nov. 6 at $14 per hour.

• New Hire: Corie Lee, Planning Intern effective Oct. 26 at $7.25 per hour.

• Resigned: Charrie Berard, Drug Court Case Manager effective Sept. 29.

• New Hire: Curtis Collins, Sanitation Temporary/Full-Time Hopper effective Nov. 6 at $10.50 per hour.

• New Hire: Rikki Walters, Dispatch effective Nov. 6 at $12.25 per hour.

• Family Medical Leave Request for Rita Hartfield to begin Dec. 11 and Carl Anderson to begin Nov. 2.

• Status Change: Robert Mercer, Sanitation from Temporary/Full-Time Hopper to Full-Time Hopper effective Nov. 6, no change in pay.

• Approved the donated time for Carl Anderson.

• Status Change: Windy Robinson from Accounting Accounts Payable Clerk to Drug Court Budget Analyst/Case Manager effective Dec. 18 from $14.90 per hour to $1,153.85 per pay period.

• Approved the Culvert Report and the Form 2 Report.

• Ordered publication of proceedings in accordance with Miss Code §19-3-35.

• Approved the October End of the Month Docket in accordance with Miss Code §19-13-31.

• Approved paying the November Claims Docket in accordance with Miss Code §19-13-31.

• Approved paying the November monthly civil and criminal claims for constables.

• Received and entered clerk’s report of receipts and expenditures from the preceding calendar month in accordance with Miss Code, §19-11-23.

• Received and entered sheriff’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month in accordance with Miss Code, §19-25-13.

• Received and entered tax assessor/collector’s report of expenditures incurred during the preceding calendar month in accordance with Miss Code, §27-1-9.

• Approved by a 4-1 vote advertising for bids for one or more fully automated side arm garbage trucks. District 5 Supervisor Dale Lucus voted against the motion.

• Approval paying the lawful expenses for the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator, County Road Manager, County Comptroller and Board Attorney to attend the MAS Mid-Winter Legislative Conference Jan. 8-10, 2018 in Jackson.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Tara Coggins to attend the AFMM 2017 Fall Conference in Philadelphia, Nov. 29 thru Dec. 2.

• Approved advertising county resources in accordance with Mississippi Code §17-3-1 for $2,000 for sponsorship of a Softball Outfield sign and Baseball Deck sign with William Carey University; to be paid from Fund 014, District 4 Parks And Recreation.

• Approved advertising county resources of $750 for sponsorship of the Sumrall Olde Towne Christmas Festival in accordance with Mississippi Code Ann. §17-3-1. To be paid from Fund 015, District 5 Parks and Recreation.

• New Hire: William Perren, School Crossing Guard effective Oct. 23 at $16.38 per hour.

• Status Change: Christopher Couty from Booking Officer to Jailer/Guard effective Oct. 30 from $16.60 per hour to $14.60 per hour.

• Status Change: Jennifer Lee from Control Room to Jailer/Guard effective Oct. 30 from $15.05 per hour to $14.60 per hour.

• Status Change: Anthony Netto from Jailer/Guard to Booking Officer effective Oct. 30 from $14.60 per hour to $16.60 per hour.

• Status Change: Sonja Byrne from Lunacy Sitter to Control Room effective Oct. 30 from $14.60 per hour to $15.05 per hour.

• Rate Change: Jacob Garner, Deputy, effective Oct. 30 from $19.15 per hour to $22.35 per hour for Interdiction Investigations.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Sheriff Danny Rigel to attend the Winter Sheriff’s Conference, Dec. 4-8 in Robinsonville.

• Approved for Board President to sign the close-out form for the DUI Grant for FY 2017.

• Rate Change: Jason Sheldon, Oak Grove Fire effective Oct. 16 from $19.25 per hour to $19.75 per hour for Assistant Fire Chief.

• Status Change: Joshua Morris from Central Lamar Payroll to Hickory Grove 50/50 effective Nov. 6 from $9.75 per hour to $13 per hour.

• Rate Change: Michael Watts, Southeast Lamar Payroll effective Nov. 6 from $17.25 per hour to $18.50 per hour.

• Rate Change: Andrew Pylant, Beaver Lake 50/50 effective Nov. 6 from $19.50 per hour to $20.50 per hour.

• Received and entered Southwest Fire Protection District 2017 financial statement.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Andrew Pylant to attend the 2017 Winter Mississippi Fire Chiefs Conference in Starkville Dec. 6-8.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for George Stevens to attend the ICC Fire Code Action Committee meeting Dec. 5-6 in Chicago, Illinois. All travel expenses to be paid or reimbursed by the ICC.

• Approved paying the lawful expenses for George Stevens to attend Assistance to Firefighter Grant program Criteria Development Jan. 17-18 at the National Fire Academy in Emmetsburg, Md. Homeland Security is to pay or reimburse all travel expenses.

• Approved Tony Robins to sign invoices up to $1,000 for Sumrall Fire Grading District with verbal approval from the Sumrall Chief and the Fire Coordinator.

• Approved Dalton Murphy to sign to sign invoices up to $1,000 for Pine Ridge Fire Grading District with verbal approval from the Pine Ridge Chief and the Fire Coordinator.

• Reappointed Chad Cranford to the Southeast Mississippi Community Investment Corporation Board.

• Approved the asset deletion list as submitted, declare as surplus and sell items at auction.

• Approved the asset transfer list as submitted.

• Approved rescinding the deletion of asset No. 5078 at the Oct. 16 board meeting.

• Approved changes in Assessments and Homestead as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved Tax Sale Cancellations as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Adopted of the current print copy of the Lamar County Zoning Map.

• Approved a Development Permit for Dr. J. D. Dumas to construct an addition to the E end of the existing Oak Grove Family Medical Clinic. This development is located in District 3 off of Old Hwy 11.

• Approved a revision to the Development Permit for Dwain Roney to add two additional mobile homes onto CR Ln (an existing mobile home park) located in District 5 off of Scruggs Road.

• Approved a Development Permit for LORESCO to construct a carbon plant. This development is located in District 3 off of Old Richburg Road.

• Approved a Development Permit for Farris Family Partnership, L.P. to construct a new office to be located in District 1 off of Oak Grove Road.

• Approved filing the plat for Westhaven Subdivision Phase I, "for filing purposes only.” This development is located in District 3 off of Oak Grove Road and consists of 38 lots.

• Approved the Maintenance Bond for Westhaven Subdivision Phase I of $60,000 to be recorded at the time of filing the plat.

• Approved DP 17-09-01: Development Plan approval for a mixed-use development. The Planning Commission recommended approval 4-1. The property is located on Oak Grove Road, near 3238 Oak Grove Road in District 3.

• Approved CP 17-09-01: change the Land Use Classification from Residential Estate to General Indoor Commercial, Patio Homes and Single Family Moderate Density. Planning Commission recommended approval 5-0. The property is located on Oak Grove Road near 3238 Oak Grove Road in Supervisor’s District 3.

• Approved RZ 17-09-01: change the Zoning of the property from RE/Residential Estate to MX/Mixed Use. The Planning Commission recommended approval 5-0. The property is located on Oak Grove Road, near 3238 Oak Grove Road in Supervisor’s District 3.

• Approved CP17-10-01: change the Land Use Classification from general indoor commercial to residential estate. The Planning Commission recommended approval 5-0.The property is located at 6758 Highway 98 in Supervisor’s District 4.

• Approved RZ 17-10-01: change the Zoning of the property from C 98-589/Hwy 98-589 Corridor. The Planning Commission recommended approval 5-0. The property is located at 6758 Highway 98 in Supervisor’s District 4.

• Approved advertising county resources in accordance with Mississippi Code §17-3-1 of $2,695 to renew print ad in the Greater Hattiesburg ADP 2018-19 Membership and Business Guide.

• Approved lowest quote of $5,000 submitted by J&S Dirtworks, LLC, for clean-up of adjudicated property at 948 Tatum Camp Road.

• Received and Entered letter from Vulcan Materials Company regarding zero inventory of 200-pound rip rap.

• Approved purchasing 200-pound rip rap from alternate term bidder, Warren Paving, until it becomes available from primary term bidder, Vulcan Materials.

• Announced that the Mississippi Rating Bureau has advised Lamar County that the fire defenses of Southwest, Southeast and Oak Grove Fire Protections districts have advanced and an improved insurance classification of Seventh Class has been confirmed effective Oct. 11.

• Approved following the Governor’s Proclamation for Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-24), Christmas (Dec. 25-26) and New Year’s (Jan. 1, 2018) holidays.

The next board meeting is at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. County offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans Day.