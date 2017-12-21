Terry Ingram talks future with Lamar County School Board

Newly-appointed Lamar County School Board member Terry Ingram said his career in education and his concern for its future motivated him to seek the vacant seat on the board.

“As I continue to work in education, I remain interested in the future of public education and what it can do for young people in our local area, our state and the nation,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with the other board members and Ms. Smith to not only continue the tradition of excellence Lamar County School District already has, but to make it even better.”

A life-long educator, Ingram is an assistant professor of education and graduate recruiter at William Carey University, where he works with former Lamar County Superintendent Dr. Dan Burnett, who is dean of the School of Education. Ingram served as principal at Oak Grove Middle School when the school was named a Blue Ribbon School among other honors and worked alongside current Superintendent Tess Smith and School Board member Carolyn Adams.

“I certainly enjoyed working with Ms. Smith and Ms. Adams in the past,” he said. “I consider both of them to be friends and colleagues.”

Smith said she is glad to see Ingram’s return to the school district.

“I replaced him at Oak Grove Middle School after he was principal there,” she said. “I look forward to working with him again.”

Ingram served as a teacher for about 20 years in Jones County, Stone County and Petal before becoming an administrator. His first experience as an administrator was in Petal before accepting a job in Lamar County. Since retiring, he has worked extensively throughout the state with Professional Learning Communities and improving school leadership.

He received three academic degrees at the University of Southern Mississippi: Bachelor’s of Music Education, Master’s of Educational Leadership and Specialist of Educational Leadership.

Ingram was chosen among eight candidates – six men and two women – that had submitted applications for the District D seat, which became vacant when Mike Pruitt moved out of the district after 11 years on the board. Ingram was appointed at the Dec. 11 board meeting.