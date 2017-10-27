Three county fire districts improve fire rating

Homeowners and businesses in three Lamar County fire districts should see a decrease in their insurance after their fire ratings improved from a Class Eight to a Class Seven, according to George Stevens, county fire coordinator.

Stevens said the Mississippi Fire Rating Bureau, which inspects fire districts according to water supply, staffing, training and other things to determine ratings, did not outline where the improvements were made in the Oak Grove Community, Southwest Lamar and Southeast Lamar districts.

“These days, staffing is volunteer fire departments’ greatest issue,” he said.

Stevens added that in some cases, the savings from insurance premiums could be substantial.

“Rates can vary considerably from one insurance company to another,” he said. “Homeowners should shop around. One home owner/business owner in Purvis emailed me to say he saved several hundred dollars last year when Purvis went to a Class Seven. I have had other residents in Purvis say they only saved a few dollars.”

The people who own homes and businesses must contact their insurance agents to advise them of the change in fire rating, Stevens said.

“Homeowners and business owners in Oak Grove, Southwest and Southeast fire protection districts need to call their insurance company and inform them that they now have a Class Seven Fire Protection Rating and ask what their savings will be,” he said. “Don’t count on the insurance company to automatically drop the rate. I have found homeowners paying a Class 10 premium for years who should have been getting billed a Class Eight premium.”

Anyone with any questions about the change in fire ratings can contact Stevens at (601) 270-7525.