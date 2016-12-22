Trash schedule changes for the holidays
Lamar County garbage schedule will change up slightly for the holidays.
Lamar County garbage schedule will change up slightly for the holidays.
Neither state legislators nor supervisors dispute the fact that Mississippi roads and bridges... READ MORE
Sometimes the Mississippi Legislature likes to ignore good advice. But members of the House... READ MORE
Misty Dickerson, RN, has been recognized by Merit Health Wesley as the 2016 recipient of the... READ MORE
The upcoming year will be good for economic development, Todd Jackson of the Area Development... READ MORE
The Mississippi congressional delegation on Tuesday commended Brig. Gen. (Ret.) J.
Mississippi Power says the start date for the Kemper Project clean coal power plant will be... READ MORE
The city of Petal and its new Senior and Veterans Center have received numerous donations over... READ MORE