Two City Posts open in Sumrall

The Town of Sumrall now has two positions it is looking to fill – one appointed and one elected.

The town is working to find a police chief when Chris Dungan resigned after holding the position for about seven years. According to reports, Dungan joined the Lamar County School District as a School Resource Officer.

The Sumrall Police Department will be taking applications for the position until Aug. 15.

The election to fill the vacant Alderman-at-large seat on the town’s board will also be Aug. 15 after the winner of the June 6 General Election had to resign.

Adam Grimsley, who finished third in the General Election for the seat, has qualified along with Brittany Fortenberry.

Sumrall Mayor Heath Sumrall said George Trihoulis – who won the three-way election – resigned July 3 because his previous employment wouldn’t allow him to serve on the Board.

The special election will be held in Sumrall at the Lamar County Voting Precinct at 95 Center Ave. In case no one receives a majority of the votes for the seat, a runoff election will be held Sept. 5.

Trihoulis collected 197 votes (42 percent), followed by incumbent Ward 3 Alderman James Burnham with 160 (34 percent) and Grimsley with 112 (24 percent).