Two City Posts open in Sumrall

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 10:26am by Buster Wolfe

The Town of Sumrall now has two positions it is looking to fill – one appointed and one elected.

The town is working to find a police chief when Chris Dungan resigned after holding the position for about seven years. According to reports, Dungan joined the Lamar County School District as a School Resource Officer.

The Sumrall Police Department will be taking applications for the position until Aug. 15.

The election to fill the vacant Alderman-at-large seat on the town’s board will also be Aug. 15 after the winner of the June 6 General Election had to resign.

Adam Grimsley, who finished third in the General Election for the seat, has qualified along with Brittany Fortenberry.

Sumrall Mayor Heath Sumrall said George Trihoulis – who won the three-way election – resigned July 3 because his previous employment wouldn’t allow him to serve on the Board.

The special election will be held in Sumrall at the Lamar County Voting Precinct at 95 Center Ave. In case no one receives a majority of the votes for the seat, a runoff election will be held Sept. 5.

Trihoulis collected 197 votes (42 percent), followed by incumbent Ward 3 Alderman James Burnham with 160 (34 percent) and Grimsley with 112 (24 percent).

 

 

 

  • 336 reads

The Hattiesburg Post:

Clinic first to offer diagnostic imaging services

Hattiesburg Clinic’s Endovascular Center is the first office-based facility in South... READ MORE

Shouting match leads to investigation
City did not breach contract
Six more to graduate from Behavioral Health Court
HPSD starts year with 80 new employees, only 7 vacancies
Mayor addresses issues at League of Women voters meet

The Lamar Times:

Two City Posts open in Sumrall

The Town of Sumrall now has two positions it is looking to fill – one appointed and one... READ MORE

Construction to begin on new additions
Lamar County native turns hobby into business
Area leads state with 2.7 percent job growth
Sumrall special election set for Aug. 15; one candidate qualifies
State Rep. Touchstone explores China with political group

Copyright 2017 • HubCitySPOKES: A Publishing Company
103 N. 40th Ave. • Hattiesburg, MS 39402 • (601) 268-2331

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.